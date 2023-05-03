Chris Fugate stands 6-foot-5 and the former Gate City High School center will be standing on the sidelines this winter calling the shots for the Blue Devils.

The longtime assistant has been named as the head boys basketball coach at the Scott County school, a move that was approved during Monday night’s school board meeting.

He takes over for John-Reed Barnes, who went 24-28 in his two seasons at the helm of the Mountain 7 District program.

Fugate, 59, is a 1982 Gate City graduate and played for legendary head coach John Vicars on the hardwood.

His older brother, Eric Fugate, was also a star basketball player at Gate City and King University.

Chris Fugate joined Greg Ervin’s staff in 1995 and with the exception of a season or two he took off in the early-2000s to be with his ailing father has been with the program ever since.

Gate City finished as state runner-up in 1999 under Ervin’s direction. Fugate was there.

The Blue Devils won the state title in 2018 with Scott Vermillion at the helm and current Philadelphia 76ers guard and reigning NBA slam dunk contest champion Mac McClung setting state scoring records. Fugate was there.

He was also on the staff for state runner-up finishes in 2007, 2008, 2013 and 2020.

That familiarity will certainly help with the team he inherits.

“I know all these kids from being with the program for so long,” Fugate said. “Some of them I coached their moms or dads or went to school with their moms and dads.”

What made Fugate decide the time was right to become the main man?

“I never really thought about it much or asked for it or anything like that,” Fugate said. “However, when a guy like Coach Vermillion that you have so much respect for asks you to consider, you have to.”

Vermillion and Fugate go way back.

“Coach Fugate has been an instrumental part of the boys basketball program at Gate City for more than 25 years,” said Vermillion, who is now Gate City’s principal. “He has always had the gift of motivating players and helping them reach their potential. Chris was my fifth-grade coach at Hilton Elementary. He made us feel like we were winners and helped fuel our love and respect for the game of basketball back then and I am certain he will continue to do that in his new role as head coach.”

Fugate’s experience as a player and coach bridges plenty of eras in Gate City hoops.

“I got a chance to coach with my best friend, Greg Ervin, and my childhood hero [former Gate City star athlete] Stan Rogers,” Fugate said. “Then I coached with Coach Vermillion, whose brother [Deetsie] was one of my best friends and teammates in high school.”

Gate City finished with a sub-.500 record each of the past two seasons. The Blue Devils lost to Graham in the semifinals of the 2023 Region 2D tournaments

Fugate is not aiming for a complete overhaul.

“Not much is going to change,” Fugate said. “It will be a hybrid of Coach Ervin and Coach Vermillion’s styles. You also have to change with the times. … We’re going to get after teams defensively.”

Gunner Garrett and Eli McMurray were both first-team all-district selections last season as juniors and will lead Gate City’s group of returnees under the direction of their new coach.

“I think Coach Fugate is going to be a great leader for our team,” Garrett said. “He has always been here at Gate City and I know he is very knowledgeable about the game. … I think we will have a good season this year with Coach Fugate.”