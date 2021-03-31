Frontier Health expands medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorders

Frontier Health announced Wednesday the expansion of its Medication-Assisted Recovery program through a partnership with Integrated Addiction Care Associates, according to a news release.
“We are excited to share this new partnership, which allows the opportunity to better meet the needs in our community," said President and CEO of Frontier Health Kristie Hammonds. "This program is not just for people struggling from an opioid addiction. It is for anyone struggling with a need for substance use treatment.”
The program uses medications, in conjunction with counseling and behavioral therapies, to provide a "whole-patient" approach to treating substance use disorders, the release reads.
“It is a special pleasure to work with Frontier to positively impact the population that you serve," said David Stern, co-founder of IAC.