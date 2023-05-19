BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tennessee High baseball player Kaleb Feathers wasn’t expecting to play in Friday’s early sectional game against the Halls Red Devils.

“I was just going to relax in the dugout and wait to see what happened,” Feathers said.

By the late afternoon, Feathers emerged as the hero as the THS Vikings rallied for a 9-7 decision.

The win clinched the best two-out-of-three series for THS, which will make its second straight trip to the Class AAA state tournament.

Feathers replaced starting pitcher Rylan Henard in the fourth inning. Relying on a fastball and slider, the five-foot-10 Feathers allowed just two hits and navigated out of several jams.

“I didn’t really have a game plan until after my first inning out there,” Feathers said. “I basically wanted to keep the pitches low so the hitters couldn’t get balls to drive.”

Halls collected a total of 11 hits and opened a 7-2 lead through three innings. Just when it appeared the series would come down to a deciding third game, the Vikings responded.

“I knew we could come back, and we finally came together,” THS senior Evan Mutter said.

THS, which was designated as the away team, began its rally with a pair of runs in the fourth inning on run-scoring singles from Mutter and junior Isaac Blevins.

After starting pitcher Tucker Vance left the game in fifth inning for Halls, the Red Devils used three relievers in an attempt to slow the potent THS offense.

But the Vikings just kept on pounding out line drives en route to 15 total hits.

Veteran Halls coach Doug Polston said the THS offense was among the best his team faced all season.

“Oh yeah, by far. They all swing the bats well,” Polston said.

The 185-pound Mutter led off the sixth inning with his eighth home run of the year to chop the THS deficit to 7-6. Following a walk to senior Andrew Dingus, freshman transfer Gage Graziano and senior Bralyn Price reached on singles to load the bases with no outs.

The scene was set for the Vikings.

After Dingus scored on a wild pitch, THS finally grabbed a 9-7 lead on a two-run throwing error by the shortstop on a ground ball.

Feathers closed out the win from there as the Vikings overcame six errors.

“Payne Ladd and Henard have been our top two pitchers this season. And with the way this post-season has worked out for us, Kaleb hasn’t really had much work over the past few week,” THS coach Preston Roberts said. “I’m tickled to death for the way Kaleb rose to the occasion today. He steadied us when things weren’t going our way and we were able to chip away at the Halls lead.”

The Viking entered the district tournament hitting just over .300 as a team.

“And now we’re hitting around .350,” Roberts said. “Our guys are just doing a great job at the plate.”

Dingus entered the night hitting .471, while Henard, leadoff batter Ashton Leonard and Graziano are all in the .400 range.

Henard paced THS (26-5) Friday with three hits, while junior catcher Cainan Meyers along with Blevins, Price, Graziano and Mutter all contributed two hits.

Dingus also saved at least two runs with a pair of running catches in centerfield.

Halls, which was making it first trip to the sectional finals since 2010, was led by Cole Burnett, Kayden Daniels and leadoff batter Luke Lawson with two hits each.

Lawson has signed to play at Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin, Tennessee, while Daniels will play at Roane State.

“Tennessee High helped us a little on defense and we gave ourselves a chance,” Polston said.

The Red Devils (19-12) stranded runners in second and third to end the game.

With over 700 career wins and multiple trips to the playoffs at Hall, Polston is one of the most successful prep baseball coaches in Tennessee.

Tennessee High will open its TSSAA tournament run on Tuesday at either Murfreesboro Oakland or Smyrna high school.

“It was our expectation to go back to state, and we took care of business,” Mutter said.

So how the latest hero for THS feeling after his clutch performance?

“I’m kind of in shock, I’m so happy,” Feathers said. “At the start of the day, I figured that I might pitch if we went to a third game. I just stayed calm and trusted my pitches, and things worked out.”