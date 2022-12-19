From Bearcats to Bobcats

Virginia High’s Dianna Spence and Taylor Ray of Tazewell were among the best girls basketball players in the Southwest District a season ago.

These days, they are both excelling as freshmen on the collegiate level.

Spence had eight points, six rebounds and blocked a shot on Sunday as Lees-McRae posted a 69-63 win over Mars Hill, the first victory of the season for the Bobcats.

She is averaging 5.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for a squad that is a member of NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas.

“Dianna has been a joy to be around. She is positive and learning a lot her freshman year,” said Lees-McRae coach Keith “Mister” Jennings, a former point guard for the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers and NBA’s Golden State Warriors. “She can shoot the 3. By the time she finishes her career, she will be one of the best players in the conference.”

Meanwhile, Ray is averaging 6.3 points and 2.2 rebounds per game for NCAA Division III Averett University in Danville, Virginia. She scored a season-high 12 points on Nov. 30 against Guilford and posted a 10-point, six-rebound performance against Bridgewater on Dec. 3.

Peyton’s place

Peyton Carter’s stat line for the Tennessee Tech women’s basketball team is 6.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. The ex-Abingdon High School star has made 48.7 percent of her shots from the field.

Dani does work

Bluefield State posted a 50-45 women’s basketball win over West Virginia Wesleyan on Dec. 15 and Dani Janutolo (Tazewell) delivered a strong all-around performance as usual with eight points, eight rebounds, five steals, one block and one assist.

Entering Monday, she was averaging 7.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.

Ervin vs. Hoosiers

Zac Ervin is averaging 10.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the men’s hoops team at Elon University. The Gate City High School graduate will play against the nationally-ranked Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday at famed Assembly Hall.

Hamilton’s handles

Freshman Hamilton Campbell dished out eight assists on Dec. 14 as Lenoir-Rhyne notched an 84-61 South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball win over Newberry.

Campbell, who played his high school ball at George Wythe, Grundy and Moravian Prep, is averaging 5.9 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest.

Bartley and Love: Aloha

Milligan University men’s basketball players Dylan Bartley (Sullivan East) and Chase Love (Rye Cove) spent the weekend hooping it up in Hawaii as part of the Big Island Classic.

Bartley scored 13 points and Love pulled down two rebounds in Saturday’s 91-59 win over Hawaii-Hilo.

A freshman, Bartley tossed in a season-high 29 points and hauled down seven boards in Sunday’s 81-78 loss to Valley City State of North Dakota.

Bartley is averaging 17.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, while Love is contributing 1.7 points and 1.3 boards per contest.

Brown’s best

Freshman Brandon Brown scored a dozen points on Saturday for the men’s basketball team at Lees-McRae in an 82-74 loss to nationally-ranked North Carolina-Pembroke.

The former Tennessee High standout is averaging 6.7 points per game.

Horton goes catchless

E.J. Horton was targeted twice, but did not have a catch on Monday afternoon for Marshall University’s football team as the Thundering Herd took a 28-14 win over Connecticut in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher threw an incomplete pass intended for Horton in the second half that resulted in a 15-yard pass interference penalty on UConn defensive back Malcolm Bell.

Horton, who played his high school football at George Wythe and Pulaski County, finished the season with 12 catches for 186 yards and one touchdown.

Fiser fares well

Loras College’s Gabe Fiser (Grundy) won two of his three wrestling matches on Saturday at the Kalahari Duals in Sandusky, Ohio.

Fiser posted a 14-3 decision over Concordia’s Elijah Hunt, recorded a 5-1 decision over Adrian’s Zach Altman and dropped a 4-1 decision to Ryan Whitten of Otterbein.