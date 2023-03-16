ABINGDON, Va. – A new season began for the baseball team at Abingdon High School on Thursday and some new faces helped provide a familiar outcome for the Falcons: a victory.

Ninth-graders Aidan Woods and Landon Turman played starring roles as Abingdon earned an 8-2 non-district win over the Virginia High Bearcats.

Woods went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, while Turman twirled four scoreless innings of relief for the Falcons in their first game since suffering a 6-5 loss to Liberty Christian Academy in the 2022 VHSL Class 3 state title game.

AHS endured a disheartening development in the preseason when ace pitcher/top hitter Ethan Gibson suffered a season-ending arm injury. The reigning state player of the year and Virginia Tech signee underwent surgery earlier this week.

“It was tough and it’s always a big blow to lose somebody like that,” Woods said. “We just have to look at it as next man up. We’ve got a lot of good guys here who can play and have some really good talent.”

Woods is one of those guys who will be counted on to generate offense and at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds he certainly looks the part of a power hitter.

He connected for a RBI single in his first varsity at-bat in the second inning to get the Falcons on the board, but his biggest knock came an inning later.

With the bases loaded, two outs and two strikes, and the score knotted at two runs apiece, he lined a pitch from Virginia High pitcher Ollie Foy – also a freshman – to right-center field for a tiebreaking three-run double.

“It was a fastball low and away,” Woods said. “It was a good spot, a good pitch, I just got a good piece on it.”

Slotted in the designated hitter role and batting seventh in the lineup, Woods was up to the task.

“He’s a big fella,” said AHS coach Mark Francisco. “A super competitive kid, a very analytic mind and he works hard. We were struggling at the top of the order and the kids were trying to do a little too much at the plate. He came up big time and had some good approaches. We started swinging the bats better after he got us going.”

He certainly didn’t look like a nervous ninth-grader.

“As soon as the flow of the game started,” Woods said. “It was all natural it felt like.”

The same steadiness applied to Turman, who took over on the mound for starter Beckett Dotson in a tie game in the third inning and proceeded to retire the first eight batters he faced.

“I was just confident the team could make some plays and was confident in myself,” Turman said.

What was working for the southpaw?

“Mainly just my fastball,” he said.

His final line: 4 I.P., zero runs, one hit, no walks, two strikeouts.

The W appeared beside his name in the linescore.

“I was impressed with Landon’s composure,” Francisco said. “He came in a tight game and was able to give us four strong innings.”

VHS has plenty of newcomers as well, including the guy calling the shots as Adam Moore made his debut as boss of the Bearcats. Foy struck out three over three innings in his varsity debut and also produced a hit with his bat, while junior Bhraedon Meredith went 2-for-3 with a single, double and walk.

“I did see a lot of good things,” Moore said. “I thought my freshman lefty came out and threw really well and composed himself well for a freshman against a ballclub like that. We had to calm him down a little bit in the middle there, but hats off to him. I think he’s going to be a good one for us.”

VHS was hurt by five errors and stranded nine baserunners.

“We made some boo-boos in the middle frames and it cost us,” Moore said. “Good teams make you pay.”

Virginia High has just one senior in Conner Davidson, who hit leadoff and played center field on Thursday. Brody Jones, a standout for the Bearcats on the diamond last season and a Virginia Tech football recruit, is not playing baseball.

It does not get any easier for VHS, which hosts 2022 VHSL Class 2 state runner-up John Battle today, weather permitting.

“I told the guys they had an opportunity in these first 10 games to really learn their identity,” Moore said. “I love these kids. They are resilient and eager to learn. We still have some kinks we are trying to get through, but I think that will come the longer we play.”

Meanwhile, Abingdon plays at VHSL Class 1 favorite Lebanon today in what will be a major test for the Falcons’ young guns.

“We’re just full of confidence,” Turman said. “We’re not going to back down against anybody.”