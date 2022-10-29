Freshman Statzer, Falcons advance in Region 3D opener

ABINGDON, Va. – On a day when she dominated at both the net and service line, keep in mind that the best days are still ahead for Abingdon High School’s Gracie Statzer.

The 5-foot-10 freshman had 14 kills, five aces and six assists as the Falcons earned a 25-13, 25-11, 25-13 victory over Magna Vista on Saturday afternoon in the opening round of the VHSL Region 3D volleyball tournament.

Eighth-seeded AHS (11-15) plays a quarterfinal match against top-seeded Hidden Valley (25-0) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Roanoke and the Falcons prolonged their season thanks to another fine performance by their nifty ninth-grader.

Statzer showcased an accurate jump serve and also slammed down some powerful spikes.

“She’s come on strong and we rely a lot on her as a freshman,” said Abingdon coach Lora Asbury Kiser. “She’s not only skilled and talented, she’s a competitor on the court and has energy and hustle. She can’t do what she does without a pass up from the defense and our setters locating her. I’m proud of how they’ve all worked together.”

After an initial case of stage fright, Statzer has gotten better as the season’s progressed.

“It was very scary at first, I will be honest,” Statzer said. “I felt really, really welcome because I fit in with all the girls on the team and that helped. We’ve gotten along so great and that’s made for a good season.”

Riley Cvetkovski is one of four seniors on Abingdon’s roster and she welcomed Statzer with open arms.

“She is unlike any other,” Cvetkovski said. “She will be a force to be reckoned with and it was a pleasure getting to play with her my senior year.”

Cvetkovski is pretty talented in her own right.

She already established the program record for single-season digs and added 13 more to that total on Saturday.

“She has quickly stood herself apart with her range,” Kiser said. “She has better range as a libero than most I’ve seen in our area. There’s not an area of the court she’s not willing to defend and she goes after every single ball. A phenomenal leader, she was voted as one of our captains. Riley has led our team and held them to high expectations. She’s leaving behind quite a legacy.”

Cvetkovski and her fellow seniors knelt down and kissed the gym floor after what was likely their final home game. While Abingdon’s record features more losses than wins, Cvetkovski has no regrets.

“I’m proud of how we have worked so well through adversity,” Cvetkovski said. “We’re so young, but I would not trade the season for anything else. I’m proud of how far we have come.”

Ella Kiser (15 assists, nine digs, six kills) and Katy Creasy (eight assists) also played well in the win.

Count Magna Vista coach Jessica France among those impressed by Statzer.

“She’s a very, very talented volleyball player with a bright future,” France said.

In a match that lasted 62 minutes, Magna Vista (11-12) never led.

“That’s something we’ve struggled with pretty much all season,” France said. “We’re very talented, but we lacked some mental toughness. When we got down in a hole, we had a hard time coming back and struggled with confidence from time to time. … These girls were very dedicated, very hardworking. They wanted it; it just didn’t click for us this year.”

Senior Mykaela Dillard (13 digs, seven kills), Bri Suarez (11 digs, six assists), Laiken Barnes (eight digs), Aly Cuthbertson (four kills) and Summer Stone (nine assists, two kills) were the stat leaders for Magna Vista.

As for Abingdon, the Falcons will try to spring an upset on Tuesday in Roanoke.

“We’re not done yet this season,” Lora Asbury Kiser said. “We’ve played a lot of tough competition ... This team has played well together with a lot of chemistry and we’re not finished. We’re going to go out Tuesday at Hidden Valley and give them everything we’ve got, because we’ve got nothing to lose. We’ll play together and play strong.”