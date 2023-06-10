Tariq Freeny had two hits, including a double, scored three runs and drove in two more to lead the Bristol State Liners to a 11-7 Appalachian League win over the Elizabethton River Riders on Saturday at Joe O’Brien Field.

Joe Cardinale and Easton Rulli also had two hits for Bristol, which scored five runs in the third to overcome an early 5-2 deficit.

Blake Wood and Cardinale drove in two runs each for Bristol, which improved to 4-1 on the season.

Canaan Clayton, the second of three Bristol pitchers, pick up the win for the State Liners.

West Virginia University outfielder Skylar King led off for the River Riders and had two hits and scored three runs for Elizabethton. Hayden Moore and Carter Jagiela had two hits each in the loss. Knox Preston drove in two runs.

Bristol will visit Elizabethton again today. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.