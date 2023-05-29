Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

At 32-years-old Clint Freeman is one of the oldest players in the independent Frontier League.

In his 10th professional season, Freeman is one of the most experienced players in the 16-team circuit too.

Oh yeah, he also happens to be among the league’s top hitters.

The former David Crockett High School and East Tennessee State University star has compiled a slash line of .333/.408./.651 through the first 15 games of the season for the Gateway Grizzlies.

His 19 RBIs are the second-most in the league and he’s also clubbed five doubles and five home runs. He’s a big reason why his team – located in Sauget, Illinois – has the best record in the league.

“Clint may be older and may not be as fast or as powerful maybe as he once was, but he’s smart,” said teammate Peter Zimmermann. “He’s gained so much experience over the years that he knows how to weather the ups and downs of a season and understands the game so well. He knows how pitchers will pitch him and he’s got great hands at the plate. He can hit about any pitch.”

Freeman has been on fire from the start.

“The hit that stands out for me so far was his opening-day home run,” Zimmermann said. “He hit that homer and helped us win that first game and we haven’t looked back since.”

An 18th-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014 out of ETSU, Freeman spent two seasons in L.A.'s minor league system. He has since played for three indy league teams in two different leagues.

How would he rate the Frontier League?

“This league is every bit of Double-A,” Freeman said. “It amazes me how many guys are not in affiliated ball. Makes you question what teams are looking for.”

Pitchers looking for an easy out won’t find it when facing Freeman.

“The guy is a professional hitter and his approach at the plate along with his talent is conducive for consistent success,” said teammate Andrew Penner. “He’s had some big home runs for us already, but I enjoy watching him grind out at-bats and make a pitcher work hard to get him out.”

Freeman is one of the few two-way players in pro baseball as he’s listed as a first baseman/pitcher on the roster. He has tossed one inning this season for the Grizzlies and in his pro career has had 1,600 at-bats and logged 119 1/3 innings.

“What impresses me most about Clint is that he is a real two-way guy,” Zimmermann said. “He can pitch and hit at a high level while also playing high-level defense. That’s so hard to do, yet he does it better than anyone else in the Frontier League. It’s a testament to not only his talent but his work ethic.

Freeman is without a doubt the funniest and friendliest guy on Gateway’s roster. Manager Steve Brook said he’s “one of the best teammates I’ve been around in 20 years of pro ball.”

“Clint is a character and one of those guys you’ll always talk about after you’re done playing,” Zimmermann said. “Everybody who plays, or has played with Clint, has a Clint story. He’s a great clubhouse guy and someone I’ve enjoyed playing with. He’s a selfless teammate who wants to see guys succeed as much as he wants himself to succeed. He does anything the team asks of him and is just a joy to be around.”

In the midst of another fine season, Freeman is relishing the moments.

“I questioned coming back for another season, but I'm glad I did,” Freeman said. “I'd love to be the last team standing this season out of the 16 teams and call it a career. It does get harder as time goes on leaving family and my girlfriend. I've always had a great support group so I just thank the Lord I'm able to play another season at 32.”

Francisco faring well

Abingdon High School graduate Thomas Francisco went 2-for-4 and scored a run on Sunday for the Peoria Chiefs, the High-A farm team of the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has hit safely in six of his last games and has a slash line of .210/.291/.283 to go along with one home run and 15 RBIs.

Latest on Landon

Landon Knack (Science Hill) is one of the top pitchers in the Double-A Texas League.

Just take a look at the nifty numbers put up by the Los Angeles Dodgers prospect.

Knack is 1-0 with a 1.32 ERA in nine starts for the Tulsa Drillers. He has allowed 26 hits in 41 innings of work, while notching 45 strikeouts and issuing just seven walks.

Carter, Cross slumping

It was a tough week at the plate for ex-Tennessee High standout Gavin Cross and former Elizabethton High School slugger Evan Carter.

Cross was 1-for-21 in a six-game series against Beloit and the Kansas City Royals farmhand’s hit was a home run. The recent recipient of the Midwest League player of the week award is hitting .192/.283/.419 this season with eight homers and 25 RBIs.

Carter is 4-for-24 in his last seven games and for the season the Texas Rangers prospect has a slash line of .283/.414/.395 with four longballs and 25 RBIs.

Stratton’s status

Right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton, a former star at Sullivan East High School, is 0-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 16 games (two starts) for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians.

In 21 innings of work for the top farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Stratton has struck out 27 and walked 15.

Peavyhouse’s pitching

Shaddon Peavyhouse (Unicoi County) pitched well in his latest start for the Modesto Nuts, the Low-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

The right-hander allowed one run on four hits in six innings, while walking four and striking out six in a May 26 game against San Jose. He is 3-2 with a 4.59 ERA in nine starts.

News on Norris

Daniel Norris (Science Hill) is 1-3 with a 6.84 ERA in 11 games (seven starts) for the Triple A Columbus Clippers, a Cleveland Guardians farm team.

Trey time

Trey Cabbage connected for his 14th home run of the season on Saturday for the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

It was a two-run shot off Houston Astros prospect Jairo Solis of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Cabbage is hitting .297/.383/.610 with 33 RBIs, eight doubles and two triples.

Word on Watters

Oakland Athletics prospect Jake Watters (Bland County) had the finest start of his professional career on May 26 for the High-A Lansing Lugnuts.

He yielded just one hit in 5 2/3 scoreless innings, while walking three and striking out four in getting a no-decision against Fort Wayne. Watters is 0-5 with a 7.71 ERA in eight starts.

Today in History

Wytheville, Virginia, native Bernie Creger hit a ninth-inning double – the first hit of his MLB career – for the St. Louis Cardinals in their 12-8 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in the opening game of a doubleheader at Sportsman’s Park on May 30, 1947.

The hit came off Reds hurler Harry Gumbert and one batter later Joe Garagiola homered.

It was one of three hits Creger collected in his brief time in the big leagues.