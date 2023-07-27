BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - West Ridge plans to open up the offense in junior Trey Frazier's second season as quarterback for the Wolves.

He's ready to go.

"I can't even put it into words," said Frazier, during West Ridge's fall media day on Thursday. "There is such a build-up for this season, I am ready for it. I have been waiting for this since last October when the season ended last year."

West Ridge fell from 9-3 in its inaugural season in 2021 to 4-6 after losing 28 seniors off that first team. Frazier expects better results with more experience in the upcoming campaign, which begins for the Wolves on Aug. 18 at Volunteer.

"Just growing up," said the 6-foot-3, 180-pound Frazier, who also started for the Wolves' district championship winning basketball team last season. "I think it made all of us rising seniors and juniors this year learn that we had to grow up and fill those shoes. I think we looked at it like that last year, but this year all it is going to do is help us."

Frazier took over as a sophomore signal-caller last season for the graduated Ethan Bergeron, but there wasn't a lot of putting the ball in the air. He did a lot of handoffs and running the ball out of an option attack.

Expect that to change in 2023.

"Last year we were in more of a compressed offense," West Ridge third year head coach Justin Hilton said. "He ran the option quite a bit, which is a difficult task to do. We are going to turn the offense over to him a little bit more and ask him to run it a little bit more out of the [shotgun] and make some reads in the passing game and see if we can spread some folks out."

The 6-foot-3 Frazier isn't the only youngster from West Ridge to gain valuable experience last season. He is excited about an offense that should have plenty of weapons, including running back Ethan Amyx and a quartet of receivers that includes Dylan Fore, Sawyer Tate, Emilio Hogate and Bryson Horne.

Tate feels much the same about his quarterback.

"He is fast, he can throw the ball. He can stand in the pocket and throw, he has got a great arm," Tate said. "He is doing great at connecting with his targets."

Hilton agrees that there should be plenty of help for Frazier.

"I think we have the length at the skill positions to do that if our offensive line can hold up," Hilton said. "It is going to be an advantage for us if we can play with less in the box and still have success."

Frazier has grown close to his teammates, affectionately calling Amyx a "hothead" for his intensity on the gridiron.

"He is explosive and he is a hothead, which is a good thing. You want that at running back," Frazier said. "We run this QB sweep and he will get out there and he will hit anyone. He doesn't care. I love the kid and I think he is going to help us a lot this year."

Ditto for the receivers, all of whom have different skill sets, including Tate and Horne, who are dependable pass catchers, Hogate, who is quick and can maneuver in space, while Fore has his own attributes that stand out to Frazier.

"He is athletic, an athletic freak. He may be one of the most athletic people in the conference," Frazier said. "He can jump out of the gym, we have got to work more on the routes. We have got to keep working with all of us."

There is also a veteran offensive line, which includes four seniors, Josh Seto, Noah Tipton, Trey West and Carter Sanders, along with talented junior Trent Tatum, who could have a future home on a college gridiron.

"I love it. I have utmost confidence in them. We have got some size, but I think we are mostly athletic. I think our line is the most athletic line that I have ever been behind," Frazier said. "They are all big, strong, athletic guys and they are going to be expected to have a big year."

While Frazier remains on the sidelines when the Wolves are on defense, he likes what he sees from a Dylan Joyner-led attack.

"I am really excited for them. We are returning a lot from last year. We are only missing like three, it is not a lot," he said. "They are expected to have good years. They have another year of experience under their belt and they are going to have a good year. I think Dylan Joyner in the middle of the defense, he has a very big role to play in our defense and he could have triple digit tackles this year."

West Ridge opened last season with a win over Volunteer before being challenged with consecutive decisions to Daniel Boone, Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, a trio of schools that combined to win 28 games. The Trailblazers and Hilltoppers each advanced to the state quarterfinals in their respective divisions.

"I went through the highs and the lows. The first game, we win by a lot, the second game we lose by a lot," Frazier said. "It was an up-and-down season, we went through some heartbreakers last year and won some games we should have lost and lost some games we should have won. I think we are ready for this year, it is going to be a big year."

Hilton, assistant coach Andrew Murray and the rest of the West Ridge coaching staff have shown confidence in Frazier.

"I am excited. I think they have put his trust in all of us. My receivers, line, Coach Murray especially and I think we are ready to open it up and we are ready to play 6A ball," he said. "Coach Murray and Coach Hilton have worked extensively with me and they have me ready. We are going through our reads after practice, in practice, during practice, just whenever we can. They have helped me a lot so I think it is going to be good. I am excited."

Playing in the largest classification in Tennessee has definitely been an adjustment. Frazier, who attended Colonial Heights Middle School, would have played for 4A Sullivan South if not for the move to the new school that opened three years ago. Just don't expect the Wolves to be intimidated by larger schools like Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett on Friday nights.

"Just seeing the Science Hills and the D-Bs, it definitely took a little bit to get used to," he said. "I think we are ready to compete, I think we are playing for a district title this year."

Frazier thinks the chemistry that has been at work since three schools combined into one has carried onto the football field.

"I think we have just got to come together. I think we are a family right now and there are some leaders on this team inside and out," Frazier said. "There are people who are leading by voice or by example and I think there is just a good collection of people on this team, good athletes, I think we are going to have a good year."

One thing Frazier doesn't have to worry about is support, no matter what the sport. West Ridge has developed one of the better fan bases in the region in a short period of time.

"Honest to God, it is a dream come true. I am thankful for it every night. I praise God for it," Frazier said. "Just coming here, there is no better feeling than running out of that Wolf head. You have just thousands of just everyone up in the stands. I grew up right here in Sullivan County and I am so proud. I think we have the best fan base in the state.

"There is no better feeling than just knowing that all of Blountville, Colonial Heights, Bloomingdale, all of us are just coming together on a Friday night and packing these stands out."