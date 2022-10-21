 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLB

Francona to remain with Guardians

  • 0

CLEVELAND— Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has agreed to return for an 11th season after leading the majors’ youngest team to a division title and the AL Division Series in 2022.

The 63-year-old Francona has not signed a contract, but said Friday he intends to be back next season. He’s dealt with health problems the past two years and will have another operation next week.

Chris Antonetti, the team’s president of baseball operations, said Francona is welcome to manage the Guardians “for as long as it makes sense on his end.”

Rangers hire Bochy 

The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their manager, bringing the three-time World Series champion with 2,003 career victories out of a short retirement to take over a team that has had six consecutive losing seasons.

People are also reading…

The 67-year-old Bochy hasn’t managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons and those World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants. The first championship came in five games over Texas in 2010, and the Giants won again in 2012 and 2014.

Bochy was 951-975 in 12 seasons with the Padres (1995-2006) and took them to the last World Series in 1998. The former big league catcher had a 1,052-1,054 record in San Francisco from 2007-19.

Schneider to lead Blue Jays 

TORONTO— By his own admission, John Schneider never amounted to much as a baseball player.

On Friday, Schneider fulfilled a dream he’d pursued for 15 years since giving up on playing and choosing to coach instead.

Toronto’s former bench coach, Schneider was named the 14th manager in Blue Jays history, signing a three-year contract with the team he led on an interim basis for 78 games last season.

Schneider’s contract includes a team option for 2026.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Ten high school football games are on top tonight, including Grundy at Hurley, Ridgeview at Abingdon and West Ridge at Tennessee. Check out the predictions for each of those 10 games. 

Terrified fish throw themselves onto OBX beach

Terrified fish throw themselves onto OBX beach

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Pressure doesn't faze Ridgeview's O'Quinn

Pressure doesn't faze Ridgeview's O'Quinn

Ridgeview High School sophomore quarterback Ryan O’Quinn attracted statewide attention last season for his success as a passer.

The Ridgeview players marvel at O’Quinn for another reason.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts