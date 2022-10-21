Francona to remain with Guardians

CLEVELAND— Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has agreed to return for an 11th season after leading the majors’ youngest team to a division title and the AL Division Series in 2022.

The 63-year-old Francona has not signed a contract, but said Friday he intends to be back next season. He’s dealt with health problems the past two years and will have another operation next week.

Chris Antonetti, the team’s president of baseball operations, said Francona is welcome to manage the Guardians “for as long as it makes sense on his end.”

Rangers hire Bochy

The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their manager, bringing the three-time World Series champion with 2,003 career victories out of a short retirement to take over a team that has had six consecutive losing seasons.

The 67-year-old Bochy hasn’t managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons and those World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants. The first championship came in five games over Texas in 2010, and the Giants won again in 2012 and 2014.

Bochy was 951-975 in 12 seasons with the Padres (1995-2006) and took them to the last World Series in 1998. The former big league catcher had a 1,052-1,054 record in San Francisco from 2007-19.

Schneider to lead Blue Jays

TORONTO— By his own admission, John Schneider never amounted to much as a baseball player.

On Friday, Schneider fulfilled a dream he’d pursued for 15 years since giving up on playing and choosing to coach instead.

Toronto’s former bench coach, Schneider was named the 14th manager in Blue Jays history, signing a three-year contract with the team he led on an interim basis for 78 games last season.

Schneider’s contract includes a team option for 2026.