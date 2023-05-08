Thomas Francisco has begun May by mashing.

The former Abingdon High School and East Carolina University star is 8-for-18 (.444) in his first five games this month for the High-A Peoria Chiefs, a St. Louis Cardinals affiliate and a member of the Midwest League.

“The biggest thing is coming to the field with a positive mindset,” Francisco said. “Focusing on having quality at-bats and enjoying every day.”

Francisco was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs in Peoria’s win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday. He had consecutive two-hit games on May 2 and May 3.

“His plate discipline was really good,” said Peoria manager Patrick Anderson. “He competed with two strikes really well. He’s able to cover the plate a lot better as a whole than last year. He’s getting better pitches to hit and the barrel’s starting to work through the zone. Thomas puts in the work before the game and is seeing some results.”

Has he made any major adjustments?

“Nothing in particular,” Francisco said. “It’s always great when you can stack good days together, but it’s such a long season you can’t get too high or too low. It’s a marathon.”

For the season, the 23-year-old first baseman has a slash line of .238/.323/.298 to go along with 12 RBIs.

After a slow start, Francisco has found his groove as of late.

“Not making excuses, but it was pretty daggone cold [earlier in the season] and the pitchers were ahead of the hitters,” Anderson said. “Everybody on our club [struggled early at the plate]. But they are starting to make some changes and getting results.”

Cross compiles hits

Gavin Cross had two-hit games for the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits on May 3 and 5.

The former Tennessee High standout and current Kansas City Royals farmhand has a slash line of .180/.257/.320 with two home runs, six stolen bases and 11 RBIs.

Atlantic League update

Reed Hayes (Science Hill) is off to a strong start for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League.

The right-handed pitcher has pieced together four scoreless outings covering 3 2/3 innings out of the bullpen with four strikeouts and one walk.

He is one of four guys with local ties in the league.

Will Carter (Science Hill) has a 9.00 ERA in four appearances for the York Revolution.

Andrew Lee (Morristown West) has pitched to the tune of a 1-0 record and 5.40 ERA for the Lancaster Barnstormers.

Ex-University of Virginia’s College at Wise catcher Tyler Blaum is hitting .143 for the High Point Rockers.

Stratton still shining

Right-hander Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) has pitched his way to a 2.57 ERA in 10 appearances for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians.

He recently strung together a stretch of 10 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings for the top farm club of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Knack on top of game

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Landon Knack continues to dominate hitters in the Double-A Texas League.

Pitching for the Tulsa Drillers, the right-hander owns a 1.50 ERA in six starts. Over 24 innings, he’s yielded 15 hits, walked six and notched 26 strikeouts.

Carter crushing

Evan Carter (Elizabethton) has compiled a slash line of .301/.463/.452 for the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

His season stat line also includes four home runs, four stolen bases and 20 RBIs. The Rangers selected him as their minor league player of the month for April.

Carter went 3-for-3 and scored two runs from the leadoff spot on May 4 against the Midland RockHounds.

Shaddon’s status

Ex-Unicoi County High School ace pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse is 3-1 with a 4.21 ERA in five starts for the Modesto Nuts, a member of the California League and a Low-A farm team of the Seattle Mariners.

News on Norris

Daniel Norris (Science Hill) is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in eight games (five starts) for the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

Two hits for Trey

Trey Cabbage (Grainger) went 2-for-4 and scored two runs on Sunday for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees in their Pacific Coast League loss to Tacoma.

The Los Angeles Angels prospect has a slash line of .310/.376/.628 to go along with nine home runs and 21 RBIs.

Today in History

Joe McClain pitched well for the Washington Senators, but was tagged with the loss in the first game of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on May 9, 1961.

The former Science Hill High School ace allowed three runs on five hits over seven innings, while walking four and striking out one in Washington’s 7-2 setback. Al Kaline was his strikeout victim.