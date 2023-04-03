The offseason was a time of transformation for Thomas Francisco.

Following his first full season as a minor leaguer in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system, the ex-Abingdon High School star made wise use of his time in the fall and winter months.

He increased his strength, agility and flexibility while following a detailed workout plan devised by trainer Anthony Looney of Mooresville, North Carolina-based Discover Fitness and also made a few minor swing adjustments under the watchful eye of Mark Francisco, his father and high school coach.

“I can’t say enough great things about how they helped me this offseason and the knowledge they have in their areas,” Thomas Francisco said.

The proof was in the production during spring training in Florida.

“I was really happy with the way this spring went,” Francisco said. “I’ve been seeing the ball well, having good swing decisions and making hard contact.”

That performance has landed him a roster spot with the High-A Peoria Chiefs, who open the season on Thursday night at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Don’t just take the standout slugger’s word for it that things are going well.

His skipper sounds enthusiastic about putting Francisco's name in the lineup card.

“He had a strong spring training and we are excited to see how he can take that momentum into the season,” said Peoria manager Patrick Anderson. “The biggest thing we are looking from Thomas is for him to build his confidence with every at-bat. Thomas is an awesome young man. I’m very excited to work with him and see him grow as a minor league player.”

Francisco played 10 games for Peoria at the end of the 2021 season and the first 45 games of the 2022 season with the Midwest League club.

“The experience playing last year will help,” Francisco said. “We have the same staff and a lot of the same players. I’m looking forward to the start of the season.”

Francisco slashed .233/.315/.347 with six home runs and 58 RBIs in 90 regular-season games last summer split evenly between Peoria and Low-A Palm Beach.

Some guys might settle for those statistics, but Francisco is striving for better.

Don’t forget this is a guy who compiled a .348 batting average in 126 career games at East Carolina University, while pounding out 156 hits in his four seasons at Abingdon.

That is why he went to work not long after the 2022 season concluded.

This is a new-look Thomas Francisco with a new perspective and approach.

“After playing a full year I know what to expect,” Francisco said. “I know how to handle my body in order to be able to perform every day for six months. The season is a marathon, not a sprint.”