Luke Francisco officially made his collegiate debut on Feb. 8 for the Carson-Newman University Eagles, entering a road game against Tusculum at third base in the eighth inning and later flying out to right field in his lone at-bat.

“I definitely had butterflies when my name was called to go in at Tusculum,” said the former Abingdon High School standout. “The last game I played in was at Pioneer Park with the [Appalachian League’s Bristol] State Liners this summer. When I got on the field I was relaxed and excited …. The coolest part of making my first appearance was fulfilling 12-year-old Luke’s dream of playing college baseball. It was extremely rewarding seeing the hard work and long hours pay off.”

Francisco has played in four games for Carson-Newman and what makes that unique is he’s the fourth member of his immediate family to play college baseball and all four have played at different levels.

His father, Mark, was an outfielder at Clinch Valley College (now known as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise) from 1989-1992 when the Highland Cavaliers were a NAIA program. He’s the head baseball coach at Abingdon these days.

Luke’s oldest brother, Andrew, was an infielder at Emory & Henry College from 2015-2019 when the Wasps were a member of the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

His other brother, Thomas, was one of the American Athletic Conference’s top hitters at NCAA Division I East Carolina University from 2019-2021 and is currently a minor leaguer in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system.

Now, Luke is competing at the NCAA Division II level.

It makes for some interesting conversations when the four Francisco guys get together.

“I think the neatest part of our bond is that we have always wanted the best for each other and are each other’s biggest supporters,” Luke Francisco said.

Hicks gets a hit

Daniel Hicks (Tennessee High) collected a pinch-hit single on Saturday for Rhodes College in a baseball win over Illinois Wesleyan. He is 2-for-3 in three games for the Lynx.

UVa duo

Chase Hungate (Abingdon) and Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon) of the University of Virginia Cavaliers combined to pitch 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief on March 14 in a 20-5 non-conference baseball win over George Washington.

Hungate is 1-0 and has not allowed a run in three appearances, striking out six and walking none in 3 2/3 innings.

Buchanan has a 9.00 ERA in two outings for the Cavs, who are 17-2.

Both Hungate and Buchanan will pitch in the prestigious Cape Cod League this summer.

Richardson makes debut

Bluefield State freshman baseball player JonAlan Richardson made his collegiate debut on March 12.

Pinch-hitting in the eighth inning, the John Battle High School graduate walked against West Virginia Wesleyan reliever Ethan Boisvert and later scored on a RBI groundout by Cam Lowke’s RBI groundout.

He scored the final run in Bluefield State’s 15-3 loss.

Blast for Barrs

Tanner Barrs (Abingdon) had two hits, including a home run, for Radford University in Saturday’s 9-8 non-conference baseball loss to Western Carolina.

He is hitting .229 with two homers and seven RBIs.

Osborne update

Mac Osborne pitched outstanding for Arizona State's softball team this past weekend.

The former Richlands High School star did not allow an earned run in a tough-luck 1-0 loss to second-ranked Oklahoma State on Friday and followed that up the next day by tossing a complete-game four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and one walk in a 6-0 win over Central Florida.

A transfer from Virginia Tech, Osborne is 4-4 with a 2.10 ERA.

Pendleton power

Kate Pendleton is performing at a high level for the softball team at Milligan University.

The Gate City High School graduate is hitting .395 with 12 RBIs, while pitching to the tune of a 4-3 record and 2.12 ERA.

Taylor time

Freshman Taylor Perry (Eastside) is hitting .244 with seven RBIs in 19 games for Gardner-Webb University’s softball team.

SWVA Senators

Walters State Community College is off to a 24-0 start on the softball diamond and some Southwest Virginia players have contributed to that success.

Tatum Dye (Lebanon) is hitting .417 with six home runs and 21 RBIs, Adrienne Morrison (Lebanon) has a 0.00 ERA and one save in five pitching appearances and Abby Davidson (Gate City) has two hits in her three at-bats.

News on Nancy Jo

Nancy Jo Roberts (Northwood) has emerged as the ace of the pitching staff for the softball squad at Concord University.

She is 4-8 with a 3.94 ERA in 13 games (12 starts) and has wins over Tusculum, Bluefield, Bluefield State and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Silver for Calhoun

Charleston Southern’s Michael Calhoun continues to throw objects very far.

The former Gate City High School star finished as runner-up in the men's weight throw at the Big South Conference indoor track and field championships with a top heave of 17.76 meters.

He opened the outdoor season on Friday by winning the shot put (17.85) and hammer throw (47.53) at the CSU Buccaneer Invitational.

Bronze for Davis

Freshman Keyandre Davis (Union) had a productive showing at last month’s Big South Conference indoor track and field championships.

He finished third in the men's weight throw (56-9 ¼) and seventh in the shot put (49-4 ¼) at the event.

Top-10 for Barnett

Virginia Commonwealth University’s Justin Barnett (Union) placed seventh in the men's shot put at last month’s Atlantic 10 Conference indoor championships in Rhode Island. A heave of 15.19 meters (49-10) was his top mark.

Grundy grads go national

Ex-Grundy High School wrestlers Gabe Fiser of Loras College and Levid Rodriguez of Campbellsville University both capped their seasons in the national tournament.

Fiser won the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional title in the 165-pound weight class and compiled a 1-2 record in the national tourney.

Rodriguez finished as runner-up in the 197-pound weight class at the Mid-South Conference championships and lost both of his matches in the NAIA national tourney.

Bunch’s best

Bradley Bunch (Union) had six points, 10 rebounds and one steal as the University of Pikeville earned a win over Huntington in the first round of the NAIA men’s basketball national tournament.

He finished his freshman season at UPike averaging 4.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Bartley honored

Dylan Bartley had a productive first season for the men’s basketball squad at Milligan University to say the least.

The Sullivan East High School graduate secured a spot on the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s All-Freshmen team and was a second-team All-ACC honoree as well after averaging 14.8 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Postseason productivity

Several women’s college basketball players from the area played in postseason contests:

»Peyton Carter (Abingdon) averaged 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in Tennessee Tech’s two games in the NCAA national tournament.

»Alasia Smith (Science Hill) had 14 points, eight rebounds and one block in Gardner-Webb’s 103-77 loss to the Utah Utes in the first round of the NCAA tournament. She fouled out in the third quarter.

»Courtney Whitson (Dobyns-Bennett) finished with three points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in Middle Tennessee State’s 82-60 first-round loss to Colorado in the NCAA tourney.

»Abbey Crawford (Sullivan Central) collected six points, three rebounds and one assist in Wofford College’s 66-63 loss to the Florida Gators in the first round of the WNIT.

»Sarah Thompson (Gate City) and Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) helped East Tennessee State earn a third-place finish in the Women’s Basketball Invitational.

Thompson averaged 2.7 points, 1.4 assists and 1.0 rebounds, while Kirtner contributed 2.0 points per contest as the Buccaneers won two of their three games in the WBI.

»Freshman Lakin Burke (Thomas Walker) helped the University of the Cumberlands reach the third round of the NAIA national tourney.

She averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in the three national tournament games.

»Bailey Frazier (Ridgeview) produced a 13-point, three-steal, three-rebound, one-block performance for the University of Pikeville in an 83-53 loss to Grace Christian in the first round of the NAIA national tournament.