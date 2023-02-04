Clad in his gray George Wythe football sweatpants and a shirt that paid homage to music legend Johnny Cash, Leyton Fowler found a spot to himself on the back of the chartered bus that sat idling in the parking lot at Salem Stadium, slumped down in the seat and pulled out his headphones.

The hip-hop tunes soon emanating from the noise-cancelling Air Pods replaced the excruciating silence on the bus and drowned out the hum of the highway outside its windows as the vehicle made the short jaunt south down Interstate 81 and rolled past exit signs for Ironto, Christiansburg, Radford, Draper, Claytor Lake, Pulaski and other familiar map dots on the way home to Wytheville.

Emotions were raw and the memories still fresh from George Wythe’s 49-27 loss to the Riverheads Gladiators that had just occurred in the VHSL Class 1 state football finals.

Fowler pondered what he could’ve done differently and wondered what might have happened if a play here or there transpired in another way against the small-school powerhouse that was celebrating all the way back to Staunton after claiming its seventh straight state championship.

The linebacker slept in on Sunday as the recovery began from a 14-game gauntlet that had started in the sticky humidity of August and was completed in chilly conditions 15 days before Christmas.

When he awoke, he thought about cueing up the film from the day before – it had become a habit for a player who watched at least 10 hours of game footage a week – but decided it would be best to wait a few days to watch that tough loss on the screen.

After all, he had lived it.

“I was disappointed and upset,” Fowler said. “I don’t think I’ll ever get over it. A bunch of us knew the outcome should’ve been different.”

It’s tough for those with a warrior mentality to come up short when the ultimate prize is at stake and Fowler was certainly a gridiron go-getter in every sense.

Even in that final defeat, Fowler was at full force from the first quarter until the final play.

He stopped return man Brendon Fortune of Riverheads on the opening kickoff and in doing so established a single-season program record for tackles. Tyrus Gardner, the star linebacker on George Wythe’s 2002 state title team who later played at the University of Virginia, previously held the mark.

It would be one of 16 tackles Fowler recorded during the title game.

He caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Tandom Smith on a 3rd-and-12 play that pulled the Maroons within 21-14 with 6:11 remaining in the third quarter and gave the Maroons a glimmer of hope while sending their supporters into a frenzy.

It’s been almost two months since that loss and while Fowler admits the sting will never go away, he has been able to reflect on a special season in which he was a special player.

The final stats for Fowler: 200 ½ tackles, 34 of which occurred behind the line of scrimmage. Five sacks. Two fumble recoveries. One interception. One safety. The 2022 Bristol Herald Courier defensive player of the year award. An extensive highlight reel.

“He made so many plays this year that it’s really hard to just think of one play or hit that stands out,” said George Wythe coach Brandon Harner. “He made a lot of plays that if he didn’t make it would have been big for the other team.”

Fowler recently committed to play for the Bluefield University Rams of the NAIA Appalachian Athletic Conference.

He also leaves George Wythe as a record-holder: the top tackler for a program that has produced tons of those.

It will be a mark future Maroons thrive to achieve.

Leyton Fowler will be a player whose 2022 season will be talked about by GW fans in 2032 and 2042.

It goes beyond the numbers, however, for Fowler.

“It was definitely the best season of my high school career,” Fowler said. “Because we were able to accomplish a lot that many people didn’t think we could do.”

Ironman

The coaches at George Wythe had to send Fowler’s No. 10 jersey back to Adidas to be repaired after it was torn, tug, muddied and sweat-stained over the course of a grueling season.

It shouldn’t be a surprise the white jersey that Fowler wore on the road and the maroon-colored threads he donned at home – both with No. 10 on the front and back – are threadbare.

“Leyton never came off the field,” Harner said. “I believe he was on every special team except for field goal and extra point. So, he got a 40-second break for that. We had a lot of kids that had to play ironman football this year and he was one of them that we could not take off the field.”

Along with those eye-popping defensive statistics, Fowler carried the ball 120 times for 846 yards and seven touchdowns.

He caught 25 passes for 311 yards and three TDs.

“Even when Leyton wasn’t at tailback he played the H-back spot where he had to block and run routes,” Harner said. “We ran our summer workouts and practices for most of the year with a no-huddle approach. This was to ensure we got double the reps, but also got the kids ready for the intensity and game speed. We knew going into this year that a lot of kids were going to have to play on both sides of the ball. Leyton is one of those kids that worked his tail off this year to get us to the state championship game.”

This is a dude who didn’t shy away from hard work, but embraced it.

“I had to be in really good shape,” Fowler said. “During the season I would stay after practice and run sprints.”

‘Locked in’

Leyton Fowler appeared on the scouting reports of all the teams George Wythe played this season and those foes still couldn’t prevent him from making plays.

“He played with a fast motor, but more importantly played assignment football with great discipline, which is very hard to get players to do nowadays,” said Giles coach Jeff Williams. “He seemed to always be locked in on every play.”

Grayson County lost to George Wythe twice during the season, including in the Region 1C championship game. Head coach Stephen James of the Blue Devils, who had previously been an assistant coach at GW, was already acclimated with Fowler.

“His toughness really stood out,” James said. “He is an exceptional linebacker who was always around the football. He is almost a throwback type of football player. He is physical, tough and plays the game the way it should be.”

He is not physically imposing at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds and used that to his advantage on many occasions.

“Most people underestimated how quick I am, so that helped me too,” Fowler said.

It never failed that when a pile of bodies merged on a short-yardage scrum, Fowler was in the middle of that sea of humanity.

“He has a very high football IQ and he was in on every tackle that was made,” said teammate Colton Green, an exceptional defensive end for the Maroons.

A trail of bruised running backs and sore quarterbacks were usually left in his wake.

“He feared no one,” said Owen Repass, a GW lineman. “If someone ran through his gap, he met them and gave them a nice hard hit they would remember.”

Best for last

Fowler wasn’t always the most dominant player on the field.

As a freshman he and several of his fellow ninth-graders were pressed into duty on the varsity level and learned on the job.

Taking some lumps and paying his dues.

With each game and each season, Fowler flourished.

“I absolutely believe practicing and getting to play on special teams [with the varsity] his freshman year and starting his sophomore year got him to be the football player he is today,” Harner said. “I knew after Leyton’s sophomore year that he could be a special player for us. Each year he just kept getting better, bigger and stronger.”

It all came together this past fall, even though GW had a 4-3 record after a 42-28 loss to Grundy in October.

The Maroons got on a roll soon thereafter and claimed the Mountain Empire District and Region 1C titles.

There was the win over Grundy in the state semifinals on a soggy field at Pendleton Field, avenging that regular-season setback to the Golden Wave.

“I was really pumped up,” Fowler said. “I couldn’t sleep the night before. After the state semifinal game, I was ready to play again the next day.”

He’s always ready to play.

Fowler likes to fish and hunt.

He was known to playfully joke around with his coaches and teammates before and after practice, reeling off a sly one-liner every now again at their expense.

Above all else though, he is a football player.

When he laces up his cleats, tightens his shoulder pads and buckles the chin strap on his helmet, it’s all business for the gridiron go-getter.

“I go with the saying,” Fowler said. “Find ball, hit ball.”