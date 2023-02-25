LEBANON, Va. – It's hard to beat a good team four times in a season.

In a battle between two Cumberland District foes, J.I. Burton picked up its first win against Eastside, claiming the Region 1D girls basketball championship on Saturday by handing Eastside a 49-41 setback in front of a huge crowd at Charles C. Long Gymnasium.

“This time I think my girls were a little more relaxed this game,” J.I. Burton coach Terry Sturgill said. “We were playing the number two team in the state, it seems every time we played Eastside we got scared. Tonight, the fourth time we settled down and played ball.”

It was the first time the Raiders had won a regional title since 2011.

It was close throughout the first quarter. The Spartans clung to a 14-12 lead.

The Raiders fought back at the start of the second quarter. Rehgan Sensabaugh had a couple baskets in the paint as J.I. Burton (16-11) went up 18-16 with 5:13 left to play in the first half. The problem, they didn’t score again in the half, but Eastside didn’t exactly light it up. The Spartans held a 24-18 advantage at the break.

Eastside (22-5) kept its lead early in the third quarter. After a 3 by Kaylie Rasnick the Spartans held a 29-22 advantage with 6:10 to play in the third.

The game turned when Eastside’s Taylor Clay picked up her fourth foul and had to leave the game. The Spartans went over five minutes without scoring as the Raiders went on a 15-0 surge, led by Sarah Williams.

“We felt this all along,” Williams said. “Getting Clay in foul trouble from the start, we attacked and played smart. We knew the third quarter is usually a big run for Eastside. We slowed them down and we kept going in the fourth.”

The Spartans kept battling.

They pulled to within 43-41 with a little more than two minutes left to play, but Burton ended the game on a 6-0 run to take home the trophy.

Williams led the Raiders with 14 points.

“Clay is a great player, one of the best,” Sturgill said. "I knew with her out, they had no one to attack. She’s an excellent player.”

Azzy Hammons led Eastside with 14 points. Clay and Lexi Carter added seven points each. Foul trouble did the Spartans in.

“It’s hard to run your offense when your leading scorer is on the bench,” Eastside coach Terri Anne Hill Funk said. “We ended up having to start fouling. We were hoping they would miss some foul shots but they hit some key ones.”

BOYS

Twin Springs 45, Honaker 38

The defending Region 1D champion Spartans won their second straight championship in a late-ending game, outlasting Honaker in a defensive struggle.

“I thought the game could have went either way,” Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb said. “Hats off to Honaker, I told my guys before the game it would be a mentality and heart game. Neither team played great offensively, but we found a way to make enough plays down the stretch.”

It was tied at 38-all with a little more than two minutes to play. The Titans were 7-of-9 from the foul line down the stretch.

Bradley Owens (16 points) and Connor Lane (13) led Twin Springs.

Aidan Lowe (13 points) and Caden Boyd (12) paced the Tigers.