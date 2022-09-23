Fourth quarter rally lifts Gate City past Union, 20-13

A large group of passionate fans flooded the playing surface at Legion Field after a quality win over an archrival by Gate City.

It was just like old times for the Blue Devils on Friday night.

Gate City scored 17 fourth-quarter points to earn a stunning 23-16 Mountain 7 District victory over the Union Bears.

A 51-yard touchdown pass from Luke Bledsoe to Layton Barnett with 8:49 remaining was the clincher for Gate City (3-2, 2-0) as the Blue Devils won their third straight game.

Bledsoe had a 69-yard touchdown run earlier in the fourth quarter.

Union (3-2, 1-1) led 16-0 after Johnny Satterfield’s touchdown with 6:35 left in the third quarter, but Gate City closed the game with 23 unanswered points to beat the Bears for the first time in eight years.

Union 7 3 6 0 — 16

Gate City 0 0 6 17 — 23

Scoring Summary

U – R. Anderson 59 run (Harmon kick)

U – Harmon 28 FG

U – Satterfield 21 run (kick blocked)

GC – McMurray 24 pass from Bledsoe (run failed)

GC – Bledsoe 69 run (Lawson kick)

GC – Safety

GC – Barnett 51 pass from Bledsoe (McMurray pass from Bledsoe)

Northwood 15, Chilhowie 13

The Northwood Panthers claimed the Smyth County championship on Friday night with Blaine Joannou (23 carries, 114 yards) leading the way in a victory over Hogoheegee District foe Chilhowie.

Joannou scored both touchdowns for the Panthers (2-2, 1-0), who never trailed and beat a fellow county opponent for the second time in three weeks. Caleb “C.B.” Johnson added 74 carries on 17 yards.

The team from Saltville has won back-to-back games and has put together its first winning streak since 2015.

Marcos Silverio scored both of Chilhowie’s touchdowns and finished with 55 yards on 13 carries, while catching three passes for 56 yards.

Asher Chapman passed for 153 yards for the Warriors, who are 0-5 for the first time since 1978.

Northwood 7 8 0 0 — 15

Chilhowie 6 0 7 0 — 13

Scoring Summary

N – Joannou 62 run (kick good)

C – Silverio 4 run (run failed)

N – Joannou 3 run (C. Rhea pass from S. Rhea)

C – Silverio 39 pass from Chapman (Gonzalez kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: N 11, C 14; Rushes-Yards: N 47-181, C 28-107; Passing Yards: N 14, C 153; Comp.-Att.-Int.: N 3-5-0, C 11-25-2; Fumbles-Lost: N 3-2, C 1-1; Penalties-Yards: N 6-50, C 6-37; Punts-Average: N 5-26, C 3-32.

Hurley 20, Tug Valley (W.Va.) 13

The Tug Valley Panthers were unbeaten and ranked among the top Class A teams in West Virginia.

Their unbeaten record took a fall on Friday as they couldn’t beat the Hurley Rebels at “The Cliff.”

Alex Duty rushed for 185 yards and scored three touchdowns as Hurley (4-1) ran its winning streak to four games. Duty scored on runs of 4, 9 and 6 yards, while also collecting six solo tackles.

West Ridge 42, Cherokee 7

Cale Bryant and Trey Frazier each scored two touchdowns as West Ridge walloped Cherokee and snapped a three-game losing streak.

West Ridge (2-3) led 28-0 at halftime and cruised from there.

Tug Valley (4-1) suffered its first loss, falling behind 8-7 at halftime and never recovering.

Logan Hopkins was in on nine tackles for Hurley’s defense, six of which were of the solo variety.

Holston 50, Eastside 21

Noah Tweed picked off three passes, returning one 32 yards for a touchdown, and also threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Dillon Bott for the Cavaliers, which scored 50 points on just 179 yards.

Merrick Kestner ran for 57 yards and a 1-yard touchdown on 10 carries and Dustin Bott added 52 yards on seven carries and scores from 25 and 2 yards.

Hayden Sinclair returned a blocked punt 18 yards for a score and Luke Greene added a 2-yard touchdown run for Holston (3-1), which led 50-0 at halftime. The Cavaliers picked off four Eastside passes and also recovered a fumble.

Eastside (0-5) scored three times in the second half on a 4-yard run by Evan Mullins, a 7-yard run from Luke Trent and an 18-pass from Peyton Adkins to Nick Ward.

Cobe Collins had 11 tackles for the Eastside, while Ward added nine.

Holston 22 28 0 0 - 50

Eastside 0 0 14 7 - 21

Scoring Summary

HL-Tweed 32 interception return (Dus.Bott run)

HL-Greene 3 run (Hall kick)

HL-Dus.Bott 25 run (Hall kick)

HL-Dil.Bott 15 pass from Tweed (Hall kick)

HL-Sinclair 18 punt block recovery (Hall kick)

HL-Kestner 1 run (Hall kick)

HL-Dustin Bott 2 run (Hall kick)

ES- Mullins 4 run (McConnell kick)

ES- Trent 7 run (McConnell kick)

ES- Ward 18 pass from Adkins (McConnell kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: H 17, E 9; Rushes-Yards: H 42-173, E25-131; Passing Yards: H 6, E 33; Comp.-Att.-Int.: H 2-3-0, E 4-15-4; Fumbles-Lost: H 3-3, E1-1; Penalties-Yards: H 5-20, E 9-36; Punts-Average: H 2-27; E 3-6.0.

George Wythe 16, Rural Retreat 14

Tandom was a terror for George Wythe.

Tandom Smith rushed for 146 yards on 18 carries, scored on a touchdown run and also threw a TD pass to Austin Repass as the Maroons survived for a non-district win over rival Rural Retreat.

GW (4-1) scored all 16 of its points in the second quarter.

The Maroons were twice rebuffed on drives that reached Rural Retreat’s 2-yard line.

Rural Retreat (2-2) receive 100 passing yards from Ely Blevins, 80 of which came on a fourth-quarter TD toss to Gunnar Hagerman. Gatlin Hight of the Indians was limited to 28 yards on 17 carries.

George Wythe 0 16 0 0 — 16

Rural Retreat 0 7 0 7 — 14

Scoring Summary

GW – Smith 60 run (Mitchell kick)

GW – Repass 47 pass from Smith (Mitchell kick)

RR – Hight 20 run after QB fumble (Blevins kick)

GW – Safety, Fowler tackled Hight in end zone

RR – Hagerman 80 pass from Blevins (Crockett kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: GW 11, RR 6; Rushes-Yards: GW 41-229, RR 31-48; Passing Yards: GW 98, RR 100; Comp.-Att.-Int.: GW 6-14-0, RR 4-12-0; Fumbles-Lost: GW 1-0, RR 1-0; Penalties-Yards: GW 6-50, RR 5-40; Punts-Average: GW 3-38.3, RR 8-28.3

Patrick Henry 54, John Battle 20

To say Patrick Henry dominated the second half in a non-district win over the John Battle Trojans would be the understatement of the week.

PH reeled off 36 unanswered points over the game’s final 24 minutes in pounding its Washington County rival, turning a 20-18 halftime deficit into a 34-point victory.

The Rebels (3-2) received 241 rushing yards and five touchdowns from J-Kwon McFail. PH finished with an eye-popping 36 first downs and 526 yards of total offense.

Camron Goodspeed added 160 yards and two scores, while Connor Kausch also reached the end zone.

Elijah Childress led Battle (1-4) with 84 rushing yards, while Noah Sills threw two TD passes to Izaya Selz.

Patrick Henry 12 6 29 7 — 54

John Battle 7 13 0 0 — 20

Scoring Summary

PH – McFail 1 run (kick failed)

JB – Childress 28 run (Cochrane kick)

PH – McFail 2 run (run failed)

PH – McFail 3 run (run failed)

JB – Selz 32 pass from Sills (pass failed)

JB – Selz 13 pass from Sills (Cochrane kick)

PH – McFail 1 run (Goodspeed run)

PH – Goodspeed 29 run (McFail run)

PH – McFail 2 run (kick blocked)

PH – Goodspeed 4 run (Buchanan kick)

PH – Kausch 6 run (Buchanan kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: PH 36, JB 12; Rushes-Yards: PH 54-506, JB 29-82; Passing Yards: PH 20, JB 105; Comp.-Att.-Int.: PH 2-2-0, JB 8-23-2; Fumbles-Lost: PH 1-1, JB 1-1; Penalties-Yards: PH 5-60, JB 6-35; Punts-Average: PH 0-0, JB 1-36.

Ridgeview 40, Lee High 14

Ryan O’Quinn threw three touchdown passes and also rushed for a score as Ridgeview remained unbeaten with a Mountain 7 District road win over the Lee High Generals.

O’Quinn threw a pair of TD tosses to Cannon Hill and also hooked up with Koda Counts for a score through the air in finishing 10-of-16 for 245 yards. Ridgeview (4-0, 2-0) also got 72 rushing yards apiece from Cannon Hill and Daquan Proffit. Brandon Beavers had four receptions for 100 yards.

Lee (2-2, 0-2) trailed just 14-0 at half, but Ridgeview dominated down the stretch.

The Generals were outgained 472-202 and received touchdowns from Grayson Huff and Konner Early.

Ridgeview 7 7 7 19 — 40

Lee High 0 0 7 7 — 14

Scoring Summary

R – Hill 24 pass from O’Quinn (Smith kick)

R – O’Quinn 5 run (Smith kick)

R – Hill 13 run (Smith kick)

L – Huff 62 run (Dinsmore kick)

R – Proffitt 8 run (kick blocked)

R – Counts 36 pass from O’Quinn (Smith kick)

R – Hill 18 pass from O’Quinn (kick blocked)

L – Early 65 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: R 27, L 7; Rushes-Yards: R 45-227, L 18-123; Passing Yards: R 245, L 79; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 10-16-1, L 7-19-2; Fumbles-Lost: R 3-1, L 0-0; Penalties-Yards: R 7-65, L 3-35; Punts-Average: R 0-0, L 5-30.2

Bluefield (W.Va.) 26, Richlands 10

Caleb Fuller passed for 120 yards and rushed for 68 more as the Bluefield Beavers bested Richlands.

Richlands (1-4) lost its fourth straight, but the Blue Tornado did end a streak of 19 consecutive quarters without a touchdown.

That elusive TD came from Dylan Brown, who gained 147 yards on 34 carries.

Grayson County 42, Marion 9

The wins are still coming for the Grayson County Blue Devils, while the losses continue to pile up for the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

Grayson County improved to 4-0, while Marion (1-4) lost its fourth straight.

Graham 28, Galax 14

Brayden Meadows threw three touchdown passes as the Graham G-Men kept their perfect record intact on Friday by winning a marquee game at Mitchell Stadium.

The G-Men (5-0) led 14-0 at halftime as the 2021 Region 2D champions beat the 2021 Region 1C champs. Meadows threw two scoring strikes to Chris Edwards and another to Ty’Drez Clements. Clements also had a TD run.

Claiborne County 36, Thomas Walker 28

The Thomas Walker Pioneers lost a heartbreaking game for the second week in a row.

Seven days after a double-overtime defeat at the hands of Rye Cove, TW (1-4) fell just short against the Claiborne Bulldogs from Northeast Tennessee.