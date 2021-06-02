Four vehicle crash in Tazewell sends one man to hospital

TAZEWELL, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that involved four vehicles Tuesday and sent one man to the hospital.
Police responded to the crash in the 9200 block of Governor G.C. Peery Highway in Tazewell County at 4:19 p.m.
At least four vehicles collided with one another in the eastbound lanes. The impact of the crash caused one vehicle to catch fire.
One male driver was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.