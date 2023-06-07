Pitching and defense are the name of the game this time of year and it paid off for the four teams from far Southwest Virginia that won state quarterfinal games on Tuesday.

Rye Cove junior Eden Muncy and Tazewell sophomore Carly Compton have been the most dominant softball pitchers in Southwest Virginia in 2023 and proved it once again.

Muncy struck out 10 and allowed just two hits over five innings in an 11-1 VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinal victory over Grayson County, while Compton spun a five-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a 2-1 triumph over two-time defending state champ Appomattox in the Class 2 quarterfinals.

Muncy has racked up 214 strikeouts to go along with a 0.40 ERA, while Compton has collected 284 Ks and owns a 0.79 ERA.

Lebanon’s baseball team has three certified aces on the roster and Nathan Phillips tossed a five-inning no-hitter for the Pioneers in their 16-0 Class 1 quarterfinal annihilation of Narrows.

Seth Buchanan and Dagan Barton are also proven on the mound for a team that has an ERA of 1.19. Opponents are batting just .165 against the hurlers of the Hogoheegee District champs.

“Our pitching staff has been great all year,” Buchanan said. “I think that is one of our best qualities as a team. It definitely makes it easier on the coaches having various arms they trust to get the job done.”

On the soccer pitch, the defense of Wise County Central’s girls delivered in a 2-0 upset win at previously unbeaten Appomattox in the Class 2 quarterfinals. Goalkeeper Rhiannon Barton made 18 saves in the shutout.

“Rhiannon was up to the challenge,” said Central coach Matthew Mullins. “She caught several in the top of the goal and dove for one that was headed in as well.”

The following is a brief look at the state semifinal games being played Friday involving local teams:

BASEBALL

Class 1

Lebanon (24-2) vs. Middlesex, Friday, 10 a.m., Salem Memorial Ballpark: Lebanon has won its six postseason games by scores of 10-0, 10-0, 20-0, 6-1, 15-3 and 16-0.

SOFTBALL

Class 1

Rye Cove (26-0) vs. Lunenburg Central (17-3), 10 a.m., Botetourt Sports Complex: Nick Hood of Rye Cove and Adrianna Caballero of Lunenburg Central are each in their first seasons as head coach at their respective schools.

Class 2

Tazewell (19-5-1) vs. Page County (24-3), 10 a.m., Botetourt Sports Complex: Page County beat Richlands, 3-0, in the 2018 state finals. The Panthers lost to Richlands 2-0 in the 2019 state semifinals, 3-1 to Lebanon in the 2016 state semifinals and 11-8 to Council in the 1982 Group A championship game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wise County Central (17-3-2) vs. Bruton (10-9), 11 a.m., Roanoke College: Both of these teams are in the state semifinals for the first time in program history.