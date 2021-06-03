 Skip to main content
Four charged after causing disruptions at Mountain Valley Pipeline
PEMBROKE, Va. - Four people among about a dozen stationed by the Mountain Valley Pipeline early Wednesday morning were arrested after causing a disturbance, Virginia State Police said.

VSP received a call at 5:32 a.m. about several individuals causing a disturbance on the MVP right of way along Doe Creek Road in Giles County.

When troopers arrived on scene, they encountered a group of individuals at the scene. Four of them had secured themselves through the use of "sleeping dragons" to an 8-foot tall wooden structure in the shape of a bird.

Zachariah R. Benevento-Zahner, 22, of Harrisonburg, Va., Dylan V.V. Bremner, 23, of Atlanta, Ga., Valerie A. Hahn, 52, of Richford, N.Y. and Ethan N. Hughes, 50, were safely removed from the property and charged with trespassing, obstructing free passage and interfering with property rights, police said.

