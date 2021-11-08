 Skip to main content
Four area men arrested in undercover human trafficking sting
Four area men arrested in undercover human trafficking sting

 Four men have been arrested and charged with seeking illicit sex from minors as a result of a two-day joint undercover operation targeting human trafficking, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced this afternoon.

Those charged were: Matthew David Bailey, 42, Jonesborough, Tennessee; Kenneth Paul Kotowski, 49, Bristol, Tennessee; Ronnie Luther Gilliam, 63, Duffield, Virginia; and Michael William Alverson, 62, Piney Flats, Tennessee.

The men were each charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act and patronizing prostitution from a minor. Gilliam was also charged with exploitation of a minor.

The operation involved the TBI, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the office of Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus and Homeland Security Investigations.

