Four area men arrested in undercover human trafficking sting

Four men have been arrested and charged with seeking illicit sex from minors as a result of a two-day joint undercover operation targeting human trafficking, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced this afternoon.
Those charged were: Matthew David Bailey, 42, Jonesborough, Tennessee; Kenneth Paul Kotowski, 49, Bristol, Tennessee; Ronnie Luther Gilliam, 63, Duffield, Virginia; and Michael William Alverson, 62, Piney Flats, Tennessee.
The men were each charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act and patronizing prostitution from a minor. Gilliam was also charged with exploitation of a minor.
The operation involved the TBI, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the office of Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus and Homeland Security Investigations.