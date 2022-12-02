Former standout James now head coach of Patriots

Sullivan East has selected longtime assistant Brittany (Scott) James as its new head volleyball coach, replacing Tracy Graybeal, who recently retired from the position.

"I am happy and excited to be able to continue the proud tradition of excellence here in the East Volleyball community. I am ready to get to work and build a strong culture in our program here at East” said James, in a press release. “We have great excitement in the Patriot Nation and have programs working together from kindergarten through high school. It is just a dream come true to get to lead this program as an alumni.

“We have a strong nucleus returning and I expect great things moving forward. We are going to work hard and be the most fundamentally sound program we can possibly become. We will be doing things the right way; the Patriot Way!"

James played three sports at Sullivan East before continuing her softball career at Emory & Henry College. She is a member of the Patriot Pride Association Hall of Fame.

"We are so excited to have Coach James lead our program,” Sullivan East Athletic Director Kim Carrier said. “She is an alumni and one of the hardest working people I know. I am excited to see how far she can lead this program."

James has spent the last six years as an assistant volleyball coach at Sullivan East, while also serving on the softball staff as well.

“This program is in great hands moving forward,” Sullivan East Principal Andy Hare said. “We are thrilled for Coach James and for our young ladies.”