Gene Barker, longtime former general manager of Bristol Dragway, died July 6 after a brief illness.

A Kentucky native, Barker was a long-time drag racer and race track operator. He managed the Bristol drag strip from 1987 through 1996. Working with his wife Alberta and son Chris, they established a highly successful weekly bracket racing program, hosted several Super Chevy Show events and other brand-specific enthusiast events for Fords, Chryslers and other makes.

Under Barker’s guidance, Bristol was among the first tracks anywhere to host a large payout, multi-day bracket racing event, the first of which attracted over 600 entries from more than 30 states.

During that time the track hosted two national events annually sanctioned by the International Hot Rod Association, in addition to that group’s Bracket Finals.

During his lengthy career, Barker managed tracks in Lexington, Clay City, Russell Springs and Owingsville, Kentucky, plus Knoxville, Tenn. and Hamilton, Ohio.

A past recipient of IHRA Track Operators of the Year, IHRA Man of the Year, Track of the Year and Promoters of the Year awards, Gene and Alberta were inducted into the Kentucky Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2011.