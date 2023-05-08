PITTSBURGH — Mitch Keller pitched his first career complete game and Rodolfo Castro hit a two-run homer as the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Keller (4-1, 2.72 ERA) shut out the Rockies on four hits while striking out eight and walking one in a game that took just 1 hour, 55 minutes. The fifth-year veteran had never pitched into the eighth inning before.

Keller went 0-3 with a 5.49 ERA in six starts for the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates in 2015.

Castro’s homer off Kyle Freeland in the seventh carried into the bullpens in center field and broke a scoreless tie.

Freeland (3-4) also had a strong start, giving up two runs and seven hits in seven innings with four strikeouts and three walks. The left-hander got some defensive help as catcher Elias Díaz twice completed inning-ending double plays by throwing out runners attempting to steal.

On April 17, Freeland was tagged for nine runs over 2 2/3 innings in a loss to the Pirates at Coors Field. Pittsburgh swept that three-game series, outscoring the Rockies 33-9.

Ke’Bryan Hayes had two hits for the Pirates, who hold a slim but surprising lead in the NL Central. The Rockies got two hits from Kris Bryant.

Colorado, last in the NL West, had won six of seven.

Connor Joe led off the seventh with a single for Pittsburgh. Castro followed with his fourth home run of the season.

The Rockies put runners in scoring position just twice against Keller, and he induced groundouts to end both threats. Colorado fell to 5-2 in May after going 7-20 in April.

Bryant got his 1,000th career hit in the first inning with a single. He broke into the major leagues with the Chicago Cubs in 2015 and was the National League MVP a year later.

Yankees 7, Athletics 2

Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks homered for the New York Yankees in their win over Oakland.

Tigers 6, Guardians 2

Joey Wentz shrugged off giving up a couple quick hits for his first win and Andy Ibañez homered and scored three runs, leading Detroit to a win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Wentz (1-3) allowed a double and single to start the game. The left-hander then retired 13 of 14 before giving up a pair of walks in the sixth. He got two outs and was pulled for Will Vest, who worked out of the jam.

Detroit's bullpen did its job with Jason Foley, Chasen Shreve and Alex Lange completing the combined six-hitter.

Ibañez connected for his first homer for Detroit in the fifth inning and Riley Greene drove in two runs as the Tigers won for the sixth time in seven games.

José Ramírez homered for Cleveland — only the 19th for the club this season — as the Guardians continued to scuffle offensively. The defending AL Central champions have scored two runs or fewer in five of eight games, and three or less in 22 of 35.

The Tigers built a 4-1 lead in four innings against rookie Tanner Bibee (1-1), who had been so impressive in his first two starts, working into the sixth both times.

Rays 3, Orioles 0

Shane McClanahan pitched six impressive innings to become this season's first seven-game winner, and Josh Lowe and Luke Raley homered to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to a victory over Baltimore.

In a matchup between the teams with the two best records in the American League, the Rays extended their AL East lead to 6 1/2 games. McClanahan (7-0) allowed four hits and four walks and struck out seven.

Kyle Gibson (4-2) pitched well in defeat, allowing two runs in six-plus innings. Lowe hit a solo shot leading off the second and Raley added one in the ninth. Wander Franco hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Colin Poche and Kevin Kelly followed McClanahan for Tampa Bay, and Jason Adam struck out three in the ninth for his fourth save.

The Orioles lost a series opener for the first time all season after winning their first 11. Baltimore's schedule has been much tougher these last few days, and after losing two straight one-run games at Atlanta, the Orioles fell to the Rays. It's Baltimore's first three-game losing streak of the season.