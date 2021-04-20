 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forest Service to conduct controlled burn in Huff Hollow
0 comments

Forest Service to conduct controlled burn in Huff Hollow

  • Updated
  • 0

BLAND, Va. - A controlled burn in Huff Hollow will commence today in order to reduce the buildup of dried leaves and wood that can lead to wildfires, according to a news release from the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

Depending on wind direction, the fire may have lingering smoke effects on residents of Marion, Wytheville and Bland, as well as travelers on State Highway 16. Hikers on a nearby section of the Appalachian Trail may also see or smell smoke.

If weather conditions are appropriate, the burning will conclude tomorrow, but firefighters will continue to monitor the area for several days after the burn.

 

Forest Service Roads 614, 618 and 878 will be closed while the burn is active.

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Culbertson enticed to gridiron by Xbox
Sports News

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Culbertson enticed to gridiron by Xbox

  • Updated

Trevor Culbertson was already one of the better high school basketball players in Southwest Virginia. He is now playing football at J.I. Burton for the first time since eighth grade and has been a key cog in the Raider' run to the Region 1D championship game slated for Friday at Holston. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts