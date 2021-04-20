Forest Service to conduct controlled burn in Huff Hollow

BLAND, Va. - A controlled burn in Huff Hollow will commence today in order to reduce the buildup of dried leaves and wood that can lead to wildfires, according to a news release from the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

Depending on wind direction, the fire may have lingering smoke effects on residents of Marion, Wytheville and Bland, as well as travelers on State Highway 16. Hikers on a nearby section of the Appalachian Trail may also see or smell smoke.

If weather conditions are appropriate, the burning will conclude tomorrow, but firefighters will continue to monitor the area for several days after the burn.

Forest Service Roads 614, 618 and 878 will be closed while the burn is active.