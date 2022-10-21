Forbes Hubbard running to finish term

Ten months after being appointed to a seat on the Bristol Virginia School Board, Breanne Forbes Hubbard is running to fill out the remaining two years of that term in the Nov. 8 election.

Forbes Hubbard succeeded Tyrone Foster, who resigned after being elected sheriff. She is unopposed in a special election for that seat.

“I’ve always been tangentially involved with the school system. I worked for the schools, Nate [husband] teaches there, my kids go there and, working for the health department, I worked really closely with all the school systems in the area,” Forbes Hubbard said.

“I just really have loved being on the board so much, which is why I decided to run to finish the term. I hope I’ve been able to be a good School Board member. I feel I’ve done my best to be a voice for the teachers, staff and students,” she said. “I do not have the patience to be a teacher, but I love being in the school system. I’ve tried to be of service to the system and bring the skills I have.”

Forbes Hubbard said she and her family enjoy hiking.

“We’ve been really into the national parks this year. We’ve been trying to hit all the national parks that are nearby and we went out west for a family trip and did a few out there. That kind of kicked us off,” she said.

She enjoys cooking and reading and, for the past two years, has taken fiddle lessons.

“I took piano when I was 7, flute and played in the marching band in high school in Texas,” she said. “When we moved here to Bristol we started going to Rhythm & Roots 10 years ago and Rhythm & Roots is my favorite weekend of the year…I thought, I should learn how to play the fiddle.”

The candidate finished high school in the Netherlands because her father moved there for his job.

“I pitched a horrid fit because my parents moved me between my sophomore and junior year because they were making me go live in Europe,” she said. “There were some Americans, British kids, Dutch kids, kids from all over the world whose parents were living and working in The Netherlands…It was a great experience. The whole student body was pretty welcoming because everyone knew what it was like to be the new kid.”

Name: Breanne Forbes Hubbard

Age: 37

Education: BA from UNC-Chapel Hill (International Studies, Psychology), Masters in public health from Michigan State

Current employer/job: Virginia Department of Health, Community Health Improvement Trainer

Family: Husband, two children

1. What makes you best suited to serve on the Bristol Virginia School Board? (100 word limit)

I am enthusiastically dedicated to serving on the board - I regularly check in with constituents and educators, and attend all BVPS events I can. I am married to a teacher, worked at two BVPS elementary schools, and my children attend school in the division. I care deeply about our staff, because I know what it is like to be in their shoes. I care deeply about our educators, because I see the enormous efforts they put in behind the scenes to make our students successful. And I love our students like they are mine, because two of them are.

2. Please list the two greatest challenges presently facing the city school system and what would you do to address them? (200 word limit)

Chronic absenteeism and lack of engagement have been two of our biggest challenges. BVPS continues to partner with community agencies and has created new positions focused exclusively on efforts to increase student attendance and family engagement. The learning loss over the last few years has been striking, and our students cannot learn if they are not present. We know that the best outcomes for our students happen when their parents or guardians are working together with our teachers to meet individual needs, and when families, teachers, and students are equally invested in a child’s academic success. I will continue to work with our administration on innovative approaches to increasing attendance, whether that is incentives for students or new staff positions in our schools.

Another top priority is staff recruitment and retention. As a board, we were able to give raises to our staff this year, which is an excellent step towards hiring and keeping the best staff and educators. We must continue to excel in our compensation system for all staff, and focus on ensuring that our staff have the resources needed to do their jobs. This includes being visible in our support for staff as School Board members.

3. Should increasing funding for teachers and staff remain a priority for the School Board or should the focus shift to something else? Please explain your answer. (150 word limit)

Ensuring adequate funding for teachers and staff should always remain a priority for the School Board. This includes funding for salaries, resources to ensure our staff can do their jobs well, and funding for new or future positions that address social and behavioral needs of our students. Our educators and staff are the most valuable resource we have, and are the most important factor in student success. As a board, we set multiple priorities each school year. As we continue to work towards other goals, like increasing student achievement, expanding gifted and career and technical education offerings, and virtual reality programming, our focus on staff compensation should remain an anchor.