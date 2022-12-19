Foot injury to sideline Davis

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that’s expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly.

The Athletic first reported that Davis was facing an extended absence, and multiple media outlets also confirmed the injury status.

Cavaliers 122, Jazz 99

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night.

The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA’s best home record to 15-2. The league’s best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage.

Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a stunning blockbuster trade. Hus arrival has legitimized the Cavs, who barely missed the playoffs last season with the one of the league’s youngest rosters. He’s been everything Cleveland hoped, averaging 29.5 points per game while providing leadership.

Darius Garland added 17 and Cedi Osman 22 for Cleveland, which pushed an 18-point halftime lead to 23 in the third and coasted.

Lauri Markkanen scored 24 — 22 in the first half — and Jordan Clarkson, yet another former Cavs player, added 23 for Utah, which has lost six straight on the road.

The Jazz are 5-15 since their surprising 12-1 start.