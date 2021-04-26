 Skip to main content
Food distributions Sullivan County announced
  • Updated
BRISTOL, Tenn. - The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will host food distributions in Bristol and Kingsport next month.

The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at noon - or until food is no longer available - on May 10 at Realife Church at 1317 Weaver Pike and on May 12 at Gravely Baptist Church at 647 Gravely Road in Kingsport.

Items will be distributed as a drive-thru, first come, first served basis, to income eligible households.

Recipients must be residents of Tennessee. Each recipient must have an orange-colored commodity ID card. An ID card is obtained by completing an application at the Neighborhood Service Center.

This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

