Food City: Vaccinated employees, customers can stop wearing masks in stores
ABINGDON, Va. -- Food City will stop requiring fully vaccinated employees and customers to wear face masks in its stores starting Thursday, May 20, the company announced Monday.

"Fully vaccinated associates will have a vaccination logo displayed on their name badge," the statement said.  

It added that customers who haven't been vaccinated should continue to wear face masks, along with anyone who prefers to do so.

"We will continue to encourage social distancing and provide hand sanitizer, cart wipes and enhanced cleaning procedures in all of our stores," the statement said.

