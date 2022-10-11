Flying high: Falcons win 3rd straight Class 3 state golf title

One year ago the Abingdon golf team won the Class 3 state golf championship and then watched as three seniors moved on.

Not a problem for the Falcons.

“I feel like we were a little bit of an underdog losing three of our top seniors,” Abingdon senior Grace Addison said. “I am just really proud of everybody for how they played and it is a lot of pressure. We have some young people playing also. I think it is just a lot of pressure going into state and we did well.”

Very well. Addison fired a 1-under 71 on Tuesday at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Richmond, leading the Falcons to a third straight Class 3 state title and sixth in the last eight seasons. Abingdon also won the state championship in 2000.

Addison, who finished second to Charlottesville’s Preston Burton’s 69, has been a key part of the last three championships.

“It has been great,” Addison said. “It has definitely been a whole lot of fun. I am really proud of each season we have had. I think it has been a lot of hard work and a lot of effort each year.”

Abingdon finished with a four-person 306 to finish 12 strokes ahead of Lord Botetourt on the 6,572 yard par-72 course. The Falcons took advantage of a practice round on Monday and were ready to go on Tuesday morning, having played on long courses throughout the season, especially at Glenrochie in Abingdon, Draper Valley and Olde Mill in Laurel Fork.

“It is a very fair course. There are a couple of little quirky shots like there are on every course,” Abingdon golf coach Jason Delp said. “Once you play those holes and you practice on them they were pretty easy to figure out, kind of where to miss it, and then it was in good shape.

“It was pretty long. The par-3s were pretty long, that was kind of their signature was having those tough par-3s and a couple of the par-4s were stretched out a little bit. We played 6,500 yards, which is a pretty long course.”

Sophomore Conner Brummitt and junior Mason Funk tied for sixth with a pair of 76s, while junior Jackson Cook finished with an 83.

“I left a lot of strokes out there, but what makes up for it is just helping my team, that is all that truly matters,” Brummitt said. “I could have played better, but that is all right.”

“I wasn’t pleased, but it’s OK,” added Funk. “I left a couple of strokes out there, but it was still good enough to win a state championship with the team.”

Addison was tied for the individual title going into the final hole before an errant tee shot found a tree, resulting in an unplayable lie and a double-bogey. Burton finished with a par to win the title with a 3-under 69.

“It happens. I am just happy we won as a team, that is what matters,” said Addison, who hopes to qualify for the VHSL Girls Open Championship slated for Oct. 24 in Clifton, “It would have been nice to win individually, but at the end of the day, we came as a team and we won as a team.”

Delp said Addison was dejected, but she was more concerned with team success.

“We were all rooting for her. Everybody there from Abingdon was rooting for Grace to win the thing because she was our leader, she was our rock and our foundation and we knew we weren’t going to be there without her,” Delp said. “We were hoping she would win it.”

Abingdon also got contributions from senior Yenesaw Smith, who finished with a 94, and junior Colin McClintic, who shot a 100. Delp credited Smith and Addison with their senior leadership in leading a young team to another state championship.

“We had some players who really stepped up throughout the season and put in a lot of work. Our two seniors, Grace and Yenesaw, they both worked extremely hard in the offseason to get their games in good shape,” Delp said. “Grace shot scores that were generally under par and Yenesaw stepping up in big tournaments.

“We used his score in the regional tournament so their leadership really helped out tremendously with our success, Also, some of younger players, players that weren’t in our top 6 for a little while last year like Jackson Cook, who really came on and was consistently our third or fourth scorer in most tournaments. That really helped us tremendously as well.”

While Abingdon was making the long bus ride back from Richmond on Tuesday night, Delp couldn’t help but think ahead to 2023.

“It is never too early to look and see what you got. I am excited about it. I am excited about next year,” he said. “We have got some good young golfers coming up through the program, but we also have got three scorers from today that counted.

“We have got three golfers right there that can really set the tone for our success next year and try to find somebody that can give us a good count score and try to win another one.”

Cook, who didn’t have one of his better days, feels much the same.

“I didn’t really feel too much pressure after the first couple of shots, but it was just one of those days where I wasn’t feeling it,” Cook said. “That didn’t matter because we have such a good team that I don’t have to worry if I play bad, everybody else you can count on to play good.

“We should have a really talented team next year and I think we have a really good shot at it next year as well.”

While Addison, who has committed to continue her career at Radford University, won’t be back, she certainly left quite a legacy with the Falcons.

“I will definitely remember the championships, but most of all, probably the friendships,” she said. “I made some of my best friends during golf and not just on the golf course and during golf season, but also throughout the rest of the year.

“I will remember those friendships, memories and definitely the rings.”