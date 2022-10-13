Floyd guides Graham past Bearcats in varsity debut

BRISTOL, Va. – Graham running back Jamel Floyd earned his varsity start Thursday night at Gene Malcolm Stadium.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound sophomore made the most of his chance.

Running behind a dominant line corps, Floyd accounted for 240 yards rushing and three scores as the Graham G-Men stopped Virginia High Bearcats 49-21 in a Southwest District football showdown.

“We had some players out tonight, so I knew that I had to step up for my team,” Floyd said.

Operating from the Wildcat formation for much of the game, Floyd flashed speed and vision on his 25 carries.

“We’ve got a great offensive line and they executed well,” Floyd said.

Ty’Drez Clements, Graham’s primary offensive weapon at running back, was among eight Graham players that missed the game due to disciplinary issues. But the G-Men still rushed for 425 yards.

“Our entire team came together and gave a great effort,” Graham coach Tony Palmer said.

Palmer said the eight players in question will return “soon.”

Junior quarterback Sean Hughes powered for 134 yards rushing and three scores on 20 carries.

“Our linemen carried us, and Sean and Jamel played outstanding,” Palmer said. “I’m very proud of the guys.”

Quarterback Brody Jones carried the VHS offense. Despite facing a heavy rush, the 6-4 senior passed for 195 yards and two scores to Dante Worley. Jones also rushed for 47 yards.

“Graham’s defense made things difficult on Brody. We knew they were going to try to do that, and Brody did everything he could,” Virginia High coach Derrick Patterson said.

Patterson said the big difference was up front.

“Graham’s line is really good,” Patterson said. “Those guys are big, athletic and strong. We just have to learn from this and hopefully all our injuries will heal up.”

VHS opened the scoring with a 70-yard fumble return by Prince Poku.

That’s when the Graham line corps took over. The G-Men set the tone in the first quarter with an 80-yard scoring drive featuring 11 running plays

Following a 35-yard TD pass from Jones to Dante Worley, Graham answered with two more scoring drives consisting of all runs.

Floyd capped a seven play, 55-yard march with a 5-yard run. Hughes then put Graham up 21-14 with a 7-yard blast with 1:47 left in the first half. That drive consisted of seven plays and covered 63 yards.

Using a variety of formations, Graham collected 255 yards rushing in the first half. Palmer used Hill pound as a blocking back on several big carries.

The play of the night came with 6:58 left in third quarter when Floyd spun away from two tacklers en route to a 57-yard scoring run.

Hughes added the insurance with 7:50 left in the game, as he spun off defenders for a 1-yard TD plunge

Floyd’s varsity debut was one for the scrapbooks.

“I’m just so glad to be part of this program,” Floyd said.

Graham 7 14 7 21-49

Virginia High 7 7 0 7-21

Scoring Summary

VHS – Prince Poku 70 fumble return (Patrick Poku kick)

G - Hughes 4 run (Nash kick)

VHS – Worley 35 pass from Jones (Patrick Poku kick)

G – Floyd 5 run (Nash kick)

G – Hughes 7 run (Nash kick)

G – Floyd 57 run (Nash kick)

VHS – Worley 42 pass from Jones (Patrick Poku kick)

G – Hughes 1 run (Nash kick)

G – Sawyers 65 interception return (Nash kick)

G – Floyd 17 run (Nash kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: G 15, VHS 10; Rushes-Yards: G 425, VHS 44; Passing Yards: G 0, VHS 195; Comp-Att.-Int.: G 0-1-0, VHS 14-20-1; Fumbles-Lost: G 5-0, VHS 2-2; Penalties-Yards: G 4-45, VHS 6-40; Punts-Average: G 2-26, VHS 4-35