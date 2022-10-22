Florida connection pays dividends for Tusculum

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – The success of major college football teams from Florida has been mixed in recent years, but the pipeline from the Sunshine State continues to pay dividends for small college programs across the country.

Consider the case of Tusculum University.

With a roster full of recruits and transfers from across Florida, the Pioneers (7-1) have put together their best start since 2003.

Seventh-year Tusculum head coach Jerry Odom knows something the skill level and speed of athletes from schools such as Miami Killian, Jean Ribault in Jacksonville and Coral Glades in Fort Lauderdale.

“Amen to that,” Odom.

Odom played inside linebacker at the University of Florida from 1987-90, serving as team captain as a senior. He also served as an assistant coach at Florida and Jacksonville University.

Nearly every big play in Saturday’s 35-9 win over Emory & Henry was made by an athlete from Florida.

Jordan Taylor, a 5-foot-10 transfer from Miami, Norland, intercepted a pass for the Pioneers.

“In Miami, we’re always taught to never back down from a challenge,” Taylor said. “You’ve got to fight and keep fighting until the end. Miami football is all about that pride.”

According to Taylor, the 840-mile transition from sunbaked South Florida to the hills of Northeast Tennessee was relatively smooth.

“It was a change in scenery, but there’s nothing wrong with that,” Taylor said. “You just have to adjust and handle it.”

How good of a recruiter and communicator is Odom?

“He’s the best coach I’ve ever had,” Taylor said. “I appreciate Coach O for brining me into this program and introducing me a lot of new things. We’re building a legacy here.”

Defensive back Ty’Korian Brown is another key part of that legacy. The 6-1 defensive back from Seminole Ridge High School in West Palm Beach recorded three tackles and a pass breakup Saturday.

“We’ve got a lot of Florida guys and some Georgia guys who are a long way from home, but we’re a close group who try to represent our state and just try to help the team every way we can,” Brown said.

Brown had offers to play at Kent State and Western Michigan before deciding on the Tennessee route.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Brown said. “I’m proud to be here now and we’re having a great season. I just love this team. We come to compete every week.”

For Taylor and his teammates, the historic season for the Pioneers has made the long distance move even sweeter.

“Man, it means a lot,” Taylor said. “Everybody on this team put in the work and bought into the program. We have no selfish players and we take pride in what we do.”