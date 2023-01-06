First quarter spurt lifts Hornets past Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points and Charlotte Hornets matched an NBA record with a 51-point first quarter in a 138-109 rout of Milwaukee on Friday night.

Charlotte’s 51-point outburst tied the NBA mark for a first quarter set by Golden State against Denver in 2019.

Bulls 126, 76ers 112

PHILADELPHIA— Zach LaVine made 11 of 13 3-pointers and scored 41 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Philadelphia to end the 76ers’ home winning streak at 11.

Knicks 112, Raptors 108

TORONTO — Julius Randle had 32 points and 11 rebounds, Mitchell Robinson had 10 points and 18 rebounds before fouling out and the New York Knicks won their fourth straight game, beating the Toronto Raptors.

Nets 108, Pelicans 102

NEW ORLEANS — Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds and Brooklyn outlasted short-handed New Orleans.