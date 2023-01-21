First place Richlands clubs Hurley

The girls basketball team at Richlands High School took over sole possession of first place in the Southwest District with a win over Marion on Friday night.

The Blue Tornado kept rolling on Saturday as freshman Annsley Trivette tossed in 15 points in a 54-5 non-district road win over the Hurley Rebels.

Erica Lamie (11 points), Addy-Lane Queen (11 points) and Chloe Reynolds (10 points) joined Trivette in double digits.

Richlands led 20-0 after one quarter.

Brianna Stacy scored four of Hurley’s five points.

Providence Academy 68, Sullivan East 62

Addie Wilhoit is just an eighth-grader, but she has already achieved a major milestone.

The Providence Academy star scored her 1,000th career point in Saturday’s win in Bluff City.

She happened to do it on the court where her mother, Angie Fickes Wilhoit, was one a star player for the East Patriots.

West Ridge 46, Gate City 40

The Wolves downed Gate City. Lexi Ervin and Jaydyn Carico each scored 13 points to lead GC.

BOYS

Chilhowie 67, Ridgeview 59

Zac Hall had 23 points and Seth Thomas contributed 14 points and five blocked shots in leadin the Warriors' to a non-conference home win over the Wolfpack.

James Nash scored 13 points and Aiden Bartuski added eight points and 11 assists for the Warriors (13-3).

Chantz Robinette paced Ridgeview (12-4) with 20 points. Cannon Hill added 17 and Terran Owens tossed in 11 for the Wolfpack, which committed 26 turnovers.

West Ridge 54, Gate City 53

Wade Witcher led three West Ridge scorers in double figures with 13 points to lead the Wolves to a hard-fought one-point win at Gate City.

Avery Horne had 12 points, including four of the Wolves’ nine 3-pointers, and Dawson Arnold added 12 points for West Ridge, which outscored the Blue Devils 17-11 in the final quarter.

Eli McMurray paced Gate City with 22 points and Gunner Garrett added 11.

Northwood 53, Grayson County 44

Sam Rhea led a balanced attack with 12 points as the Northwood Panthers posted a win in the FriendshipCars.com Virginia Invitational at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.

Denim Kirk (11 points) and Owen Doane (10 points) also played well for the crew from Saltville.

Jefferson Forest 57, Graham 43

Kelka Alwal had 18 points in a FriendshipCars.com Virginia Invitational victory in a matchup between VHSL schools.

Cooper Stamn added 11 points for Forest, while Jacob Pruitt led the G-Men with a dozen points.

Winston-Salem Christian National 77, CanAmera (Canada) 56

Isaiah Washington’s 28-point masterpiece was the highlight of the Virginia Invite win.

Timothy Eze led CanAmera with 20 points.

Top Notch Prep-RJ (Canada) 73, NC GBB Varsity 42

Razak Abdu dazzled on his way to a 23-point performance for the Canadians in the Virginia Invite.

Top Notch Prep-Ethan (Canada) 43, Greater Destiny Prep (N.C.) 32

Miguel Braun’s 18 points was the highlight of the FriendshipCars.com Virginia Invitational victory.

Supreme Team Prep (Ga.) 52, Chen Odenton Prep (Md.) 22

Tarinyan Hairston was tops with 14 points and Jalani Reynolds added 11 points as Supreme Team Prep was the supreme team in the FriendshipCars.com Virginia Invitational.

Quality Education Regional (N.C.) 81, Grace Christian (Va.) 54

Kingston Carmichael was the king of the court for QER was he scored 20 points. Darius Caldwell also had 18 points for the winners.

Carolina Basketball Academy (Ga.) 55, Minnesota Prep 51

Gabriel Gustmore’s 24 points set the pace for CBA in the FriendshipCars.com Virginia Invitational.

Akeem Nelson led Minnesota Prep with 15 points.

TD Prep (Ga.) 84, Greater Destiny Prep (N.C.) 64

Despite 26 points from Jon McKenzie, Greater Destiny Prep was destined to lose on Saturday in the FriendshipCars.com Virginia Invitational.

Ahmad Clark led TD Prep with 18 points.

Cloudland 60, Fort Chiswell 50

The team from Tennessee topped the team that is a member of Virginia’s Mountain Empire District.