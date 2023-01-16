First NFL season ends for Stout

CINCINNATI — Jordan Stout’s rookie season is officially in the books and the former Honaker High School star got plenty of work both punting and holding this season for the Baltimore Ravens.

Stout averaged 47.3 yards on three punts with a long of 53 in Sunday night’s 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC wild-card playoff game.

Veteran kicker Justin Tucker made a 22-yard field goal in the second quarter and was 2-for-2 on extra points with Stout holding.

In the regular season, Stout punted 57 times for 2,618 yards. His 45.9-yard average ranked 24th in the NFL among qualified punters and his longest boot traveled 69 yards.

Tucker was 37-for-43 on field goals and 31-for-32 on PATs as Stout served as the holder for all of his 142 points.

Stout was selected by Baltimore in the fourth round of the NFL Draft with the 130rd overall pick after a stellar career at Penn State University.

The Ravens' season ended with Lamar Jackson not in uniform, not on the bench — not even in Cincinnati with the team.

An argument could be made their season ended on Dec. 4, when the star quarterback suffered a knee injury that ultimately sidelined him until the Ravens were eliminated from the postseason.

Backup Tyler Huntley had some strong moments for the Ravens in their loss to the Bengals, but his fumble on a quarterback sneak attempt early in the fourth quarter ended up being the decisive play.

Sam Hubbard recovered the fumble and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown, and Huntley was unable to lead Baltimore to a tying score in the closing seconds.

Huntley, who has been dealing with shoulder and wrist injuries and was limited in practice this past week, started for the fifth time since Jackson sprained a ligament in his left knee. The Ravens (10-8) went 2-3 in those games. They lost their regular-season finale, also at Cincinnati, with third-stringer Anthony Brown starting in place of the banged-up Huntley.

Baltimore can't help but wonder how differently things might have gone down the stretch with a healthy Jackson.

“It's going to be hard because we've got the offseason now,” the 24-year-old Huntley said. “I’m going to be thinking about the whole offseason. Just one play.”

Huntley finished 17 for 29 for 226 yards.

Until Sunday, the Ravens hadn't scored more than 16 points in a game since a loss at Jacksonville on Nov. 27 — the last full game Jackson played.

Jackson tweeted Thursday that his PCL sprain hadn’t healed enough for him to play. He did not travel with the team, and he now faces an uncertain future in Baltimore

Jackson could become a free agent after negotiations on a long-term extension fell through last offseason. The Ravens could try again to reach a lucrative deal with the 2019 MVP, or they could use the franchise tag to keep him for another season.