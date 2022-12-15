 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tennis Anyone

First Day Hikes are a great way to reconnect with nature

First Day Hike

Natural Tunnel is a great choice for a First Day Hike.

 Joe Tennis | Bristol Herald Courier

We didn’t keep the tradition, but we got a good start.

BHC_Joe Tennis MUG

Joe Tennis

On New Years’ Day in 2017, my son and I spent the day hiking all over the Pinnacle Natural Area Preserve of Russell County, Virginia.

That’s not exactly a state park, but it’s close. And it has tons of trails that climb hills, slips over stones, eases around rocks and overlooks a breathtaking waterfall.

We got all the way to the Clinch River on that hike.

That was our “First Day Hike” - pretty similar to what the Virginia State Parks system promotes folks to find as each New Year begins.

First Day Hikes have become a tradition for many people and it is the perfect opportunity to get some exercise, explore outdoors and connect with nature all while enjoying the park.

What’s more, parking is free at all Virginia State Park locations on Jan.1.

Also, visitors to each park will receive a celebratory First Day Hike sticker while supplies last.

Call your favorite park – from Occoneeccheee or Hungry Mother to Kiptopeake and all points in between.

Whether you prefer to go solo or join ranger-led hikes and activities, the parks have many choices.

Over in Scott County, Natural Tunnel State Park offers a guided hike to Lovers’ Leap where park rangers tell you the tale of the star-crossed lovers.

It’s a crazy story with many versions, just to give you a hint of what you’ll hear.

The Natural Tunnel hike is around two miles long, begins at 9 a.m. and has several inclines and declines.

Want more? Check out the full list of First Day Hikes at virginiastateparks.gov.

 

 

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 Comments
