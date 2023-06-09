Believe in Bristol announces the return on Tuesday, July 4, of the Star-Spangled Independence Day Celebration.
This year's event promises to be bigger than ever, featuring an array of family-friendly activities, live music and, for the first time since 2019, a fireworks display to close out festivities.
The event will kick off with a 5 p.m. parade down State Street.
Following the parade, Anderson Park at 341 Martin Luther King Boulevard will transform into a hub of entertainment with an assortment of kids' activities, carnival-style games and free inflatables. There will also be a variety of food trucks and a beer garden for the over 21 crowd.
At 6:30 p.m., a veterans appreciation will add patriotic performances.
- The 100 highest-paying jobs in America
- VHSL GIRLS SOCCER: Wise County Central's Abbie Jordan honors memory of younger brother
- New Glade Spring business focuses on sporting, collector firearms
- PREP HOOPS: Adam Hood is new boys coach at Rye Cove, Aaron Williams will serve as assistant coach for the Eagles
- VHSL State Quarterfinal Capsules. Sixteen games today involving local teams
- VHSL SOFTBALL: Tazewell's Macie Alford relishing moment
- CLASS 2 SOFTBALL: Tazewell Bulldogs bite two-time state champ Appomattox
- Board narrows superintendent search to five finalists
- geonovah davis: Big Stone Rap
- Fla. businessman says daughter, granddaughter on plane that crashed in Virginia
- VHSL PLAYOFF PRIMER: Area teams eye state titles
- CLASS 2 BASEBALL: Patrick County Cougars clobber Trojans of John Battle
- VHSL TRACK & FIELD: Anna Summers (Castlewood), Hannah Manns (Chilhowie), Landri Lallande (Tazewell), Cassidy Hammonds (Lee High), Grundy, Abingdon relay teams earn gold on Day 1
- PREP TENNIS: Lebanon, Marion, Abingdon host state semifinal matches today
- VHSL BASEBALL: John Battle's Noah Sills pins down success
At 7 p.m., the Border Bash concert series will take center stage with Fritz and Co. and Scythian performing.
The Star-Spangled Independence Day Celebration will reach its climactic finale with a fireworks display around 10 p.m.
For more information and updates about Believe in Bristol events, please visit www.believeinbristol.org or follow Believe in Bristol on social media.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!