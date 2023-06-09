Believe in Bristol announces the return on Tuesday, July 4, of the Star-Spangled Independence Day Celebration.

This year's event promises to be bigger than ever, featuring an array of family-friendly activities, live music and, for the first time since 2019, a fireworks display to close out festivities.

The event will kick off with a 5 p.m. parade down State Street.

Following the parade, Anderson Park at 341 Martin Luther King Boulevard will transform into a hub of entertainment with an assortment of kids' activities, carnival-style games and free inflatables. There will also be a variety of food trucks and a beer garden for the over 21 crowd.

At 6:30 p.m., a veterans appreciation will add patriotic performances.

At 7 p.m., the Border Bash concert series will take center stage with Fritz and Co. and Scythian performing.

The Star-Spangled Independence Day Celebration will reach its climactic finale with a fireworks display around 10 p.m.

For more information and updates about Believe in Bristol events, please visit www.believeinbristol.org or follow Believe in Bristol on social media.