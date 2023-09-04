TAZEWELL, Va. – High school football players use different methods to refine their skills.

Some train under position gurus, some spend extra time in the weight room, and some attend multiple summer camps.

Tazewell senior Brock Alley goes to the Tube.

For years, the 5-foot-10, 208-pound middle linebacker has studied famed linebackers and running backs on the video sharing website YouTube.

“I gather film, then watch and learn,” Alley said. “I really pay attention to the different types of linebackers and their approaches.”

Alley’s pick to click at linebacker is Devin Bush of the Seattle Seahawks. He enjoys watching the nuanced game of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey on offense.

“You can always pick out something helpful from matching good players,” Alley said.

The rugged Alley qualifies as a good player. Just ask Tazewell Bulldogs head coach J’me Harris.

“Brock is a powerhouse and the hardest worker we have,” Harris said. “He’s also a great kid and solid student who gets everything out of his physical ability.”

Alley has earned rave reviews around far Southwest Virginia ever since earning a starting position at middle linebacker midway through his freshman season.

“I love this sport more than anything, especially the physical part,” Alley said.

Tazewell’s man in the middle figures to make more of an impact this season with his work at running back.

“I had over 20 carries last year, and I’m ready for more,” Alley said. “I’m more of a power back, but I just want to do anything I can to help my team as a leader.”

According to Tazewell’s record-setting junior quarterback Carter Creasy, Alley provides a comfort zone on offense.

“l love having Brock in the backfield with me,” Creasy said. “Our line always does a great job, but it’s nice to have Brock’s blocking and running ability when a defense sends some extra heat.”

Alley admires the advanced skill-set of Tazewell’s quarterback prodigy. Creasy has been rewriting school passing records since his freshman season.

“Carter is talented, especially for his age,” Alley said. “He throws a good ball and gets it off quick.”

Tazewell opened the season Saturday with a 35-7 loss to a Riverheads program that won seven straight Class 1 state titles. Creasy was forced to the sidelines in the second quarter with an apparent shoulder injury.

The road to redemption for Tazewell comes Friday with a home game against Tazewell County rival Richlands.

“Beating Richlands last season was one of the highlights of my time here at Tazewell,” Alley said.

During preseason practice, Smith said the 2023 edition of the Bulldogs was the most talented squad in his tenure.

“It’s important to hear that from Coach Smith and it gives us confidence,” Alley said. “Now, we have to show it on the field and get past the hump of first round playoff losses.”

Alley is hungry to create some YouTube worthy highlights at the college level beginning next year.

“I’ve been talking to VMI, and I already have the [military] haircut,” Alley said. “I’ve put in the work and I would love the opportunity. A lot will be determined on how well I play this season.”