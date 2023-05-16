A Mountain 7 District first-round boys soccer tournament match on Monday night at historic Riggs Stadium in Appalachia was marred by a fight between spectators in the stands.

The incident occurred in the stands just after 9 p.m. as the Union Bears and Ridgeview Wolfpack were competing on the field.

The brawl involved several folks and some tumbled down the concrete bleachers during the fracas as seen on cell phone videos that were shared on various social media channels in the aftermath.

“Unfortunately, injuries were sustained during the altercation and those involved were treated for their injuries,” according to a statement issued by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said that Donald Guerrant, 24, from Wise, Virginia, had been criminally charged with assault and battery.

“The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to determine if further charges will be obtained,” the release also said.

The match was halted with the teams locked in a scoreless tie in the third overtime.

It will resume today at 3 p.m. at The Meadows in Abingdon with penalty kicks used to determine the winner. Whoever is victorious will play top-seeded Abingdon later on Wednesday in a semifinal match.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred between a small group of spectators at last night’s Union vs. Ridgeview boys soccer match,” Wise County superintendent Mike Goforth said in a statement. “Wise County Public Schools does not condone this type of behavior by fans. Sportsmanship is of the utmost importance at all sporting events and this type of behavior is unacceptable. We would like to remind all spectators to honor the hard work of our student-athletes and to conduct themselves appropriately.”