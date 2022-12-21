Few area hoops teams still unbeaten

The girls basketball team at Gate City High School has a 6-0 record and that most recent victory was rather impressive.

The Blue Devils placed three scorers in double digits and dominated from start to finish in posting a 61-35 Mountain 7 District win over Ridgeview on Tuesday night.

Gate City is currently the only undefeated girls hoops team still standing in far Southwest Virginia.

“We are predominately a veteran team,” said Blue Devils coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “Our senior leadership has been great and this is one of the closest groups I’ve ever had.”

The offense has been efficient for Gate City during its perfect start as the Blue Devils are averaging nearly 60 points per game.

“We have had different leading scorers every night, which I think is a huge advantage for us,” Houseright said. “We have a lot of different people who can score.”

Gate City plays at Dobyns-Bennett on Friday, but some people are already circling Jan. 3 on their calendar as that’s the night the Blue Devils play at defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Wise Central. The Warriors beat Gate City in the regional finals and state semifinals a season ago.

“I would like to see us continue to grow mentally as the season goes on and not get complacent,” Houseright said. “There is still a ton of basketball to play and we have a lot of areas where we can get much better.”

Defending VHSL Class 3 girls basketball state champion and former Southwest District member Carroll County had its 30-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday with a 75-45 loss to Hebron Christian Academy from Georgia during a tournament in Tennessee.

George Wythe (6-0) and Lebanon (4-0) still have spotless records on the boys side, while Graham has yet to play its first game.

GW, which has just one senior on its roster, is averaging 75.4 points per game and posted an impressive 65-60 win over Mountain Empire District rival and defending VHSL Class 1 state champ Auburn last week.

Sophomore Reed Kirtner is averaging 15.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while dynamic 5-foot-11 junior guard Ty Campbell has averages of 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. The Maroons are deep.

“Our kids have bought into the system and have put team before itself,” said George Wythe coach Tony Dunford. “These kids are playing very hard and unselfish. I’ve asked 11 kids to share playing time like they’ve never had to before. I couldn’t be more proud of them to this point and believe we are going to get a lot better.”

George Wythe is scheduled to visit Graham today, which will serve as the season-opener for the G-Men.

Nine guys – Jacob Pruitt, Braden Watkins, Daniel Jennings, Connor Roberts, Jamel Floyd, Daner Vineyard, Yubrenal Isabelle, Aiden Wallace and Chris Edwards – have transitioned to hoops mode after helping Graham’s football team go 15-0 and claim the VHSL Class 2 state championship. Graham collected a 59-43 win over Honaker in a benefit game last week.

Lebanon has posted wins over Honaker (57-44), Castlewood (80-25), Eastside (72-69) and Tazewell (84-37) in its perfect start. The Pioneers host Eastside today and that previous triumph over the Spartans came in overtime.

Keyton Keene, Andy Lambert and Brody Wess played well for Lebanon last season and have played even better four games into the current season.

“It has really been a team effort thus far for us,” said Lebanon coach Ryan Potts.

To wit, Paul Vencill has taken five charges this season and has provided plenty of tenacious defense, freshman Mike Reece has plenty of potential as evidenced by a 24-point performance against Tazewell and guys like Zach Hertig, Thai Tatum, Hunter Musick and Chance Parker have also had their moments to shine.

Today’s matchup with Eastside could potentially be a preview for a Region 1D tournament game on down the road.

“I’m not sure that we have put together a complete game yet,” Potts said. “So that’s something I’m definitely looking for us to try to come out with.”