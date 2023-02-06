New parents navigate many decisions and challenges and one of the first is feeding their baby. If they have help from family, a support group, or a lactation consultant, the breastfeeding experience can go more smoothly and make for one less challenge.

Our community is fortunate to have breastfeeding support, with accredited La Leche League leaders, WIC breastfeeding peer counselors, and International Board Certified Lactation Consultants. Katherine Wilson Thompson happens to have all of these credentials, inspired by her own experience of lack of support with her first child, and then the contrast of having support with her second.

“I didn’t receive the information and support I needed when my first was born.” As a result, she says that she doesn’t ever want anyone to go through the heartbreak she did. “I think it is imperative that folks have all the information they need to make an informed infant feeding decision as well as the support to meet their own goals.”

As an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant, she supports families in private practice. Katherine also works for the Commonwealth of Virginia educating WIC staff and overseeing breastpump loans.

Katherine began this path by serving families as a WIC (Women, Infants & Children) Breastfeeding Peer Counselor and then a Coordinator. During this time, she attended the 65-year-old breastfeeding support organization La Leche League support group meetings and worked to become an accredited LLL Leader, serving now for more than a decade.

She defines successful breastfeeding as whatever the birth parent’s definition of success is. “I don’t get to define anyone else’s success, only the parent does. As long as they have all the information they need to make an informed decision, then it’s up to them. For some success may be to breastfeed until they are discharged from the hospital, for others it may be to nurse their child until they decide they are done and that could be 6,7,8 years — and everything in between.”

Katherine’s years of experience and gift for helping families give her a unique perspective on families and infant feeding.

“The local breastfeeding initiation rates are relatively average to high compared to state and federal numbers but the duration rates are abysmal. Every area has its own unique challenges.”

“Healthier babies mean less stress on an already overtaxed healthcare system. It means less work absenteeism due to sick babies. Less employee absenteeism and less infant illness means more take home pay which means less financial stress of families. This in turn means less mental health issues. It’s a huge cycle. Babies who grow up in less stressed environments tend to grow into healthier adults. The whole of society benefits from successful breastfeeding.”

Unfortunately, while the whole of society benefits, our society is not supportive. “When the typical birth parent returns to work around four weeks postpartum, how can breastfeeding be sustained?,” she notes.

“There are misconceptions that breastfed babies are too dependent on mom. That breastfeeding is supposed to hurt in the beginning. That there is no help if they run into difficulty. None of these are true.”

Outside of society’s support, what helps successful breastfeeding is knowledge and support. Katherine advocates for parents to attend a prenatal breastfeeding class to learn about how human lactation occurs and how to create their support team before the baby arrives, recognizing everything is a blur for quite a while afterwards.

Ongoing support makes a difference and can be simply met by being around others who are making or have made similar infant feeding/parenting choices.

“Being around someone who has gone through what you’re currently experiencing and hearing how they managed is powerful. If they can do it, so can I! Or just commiserating if everyone is going through similar stuff. Kindness, connection, and a dash of humor help so much!”

Educators like Katherine help parents understand the choices made even before birth and the impact on breastfeeding. She urges those in support to learn about parents’ wishes, and learn about breastfeeding and the available resources, and perhaps even attend a prenatal breastfeeding class with the parents-to-be.

Working with two other long-time accredited leaders, the local La Leche League group recently adopted a new name, Appalachian Highlands Healthy Babies, or AHH Babies.

This group provides free breastfeeding meetups four times a month online and individual support on common breastfeeding questions. About the decision Katherine shares, “I think the name La Leche League is difficult for many to pronounce. Many do not know what it means. I think Appalachian Highlands Healthy Babies clearly shows what the organization is about, growing healthy babies!”

Katherine now works to mentor new leaders through accreditation and help prospective IBCLCs.

“Successfully breastfeeding my youngest gave me the confidence to own my own life choices and not accept the status quo. It led me to think about all the options available regarding childrearing and this spilled over into the way I think about personal autonomy. I’ve always been an outside the box thinker but leadership has broadened that even more.”

Samantha Gray and her husband Dan are the parents of three children. Her parenting work includes Coordinator of Bristol’s Promise Parenting Education Network (BristolsPromise.org), Attached at the Heart Parenting Program Educator, Nurturings Board Member (Nurturings.org), and author of Directing Confidence: Cathy DeCaterina’s Theatre Bristol (TheatreBristol.org).