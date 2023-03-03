RADFORD, Va. – Things started off bad for Graham on Friday night and they wouldn’t get much better for the G-Men.

Radford held Graham scoreless for the game’s first four minutes jumping out to an early 7-0 lead before cruising to a 49-28 victory in a VHSL Class 2 state boys’ quarterfinal inside Radford University’s Dedmon Center.

With the victory Radford (22-4) will move on to the state semifinals next week where they will take on Floyd County for the fourth time this season. The Bobcats won two of the three previous meetings, which included a 57-46 victory on Monday in the Region 2C final.

“I did think that we got off to a fast start. The main thing was that they listened to the game plan. There were times during the game that we did have breakdowns, but not many,” Radford head coach Rick Cormany said.

The Bobcats got their first points of the night off a slam from 6-foot-6 junior center Elijah Kelly. It would be start of a productive night for the Radford big man who scored a game-high 22 points in the winning effort.

“We knew we had to get off to a good start and kick them in the mouth right off the jump,” Kelly said. “My teammates got me the ball in the right spots, and I just trusted what I worked on over the summer.”

With the Kelly dominating both offensively and defensively in the paint Radford led 11-4 after the first quarter and 27-12 at halftime. Graham (12-14) never got the deficit back under double digits the rest of the evening.

“Kelly neutralizes a lot of things. He’s either blocking or changing shots,” Cormany said. “He’s really starting to come into his own as a player.”

Cormany’s son Gavin was the Bobcats’ other double figure scorer finishing with 15 points on the night.

Graham head coach Todd Baker knew what he was in for facing Kelly as he worked with the junior in summer basketball over the last three years.

“He’s a really good player and you just can’t make height,” Baker said.

After falling behind 7-0, Graham finally got on the scoreboard with a bucket from sophomore guard Markelle Ray at the 3:39 mark of the first quarter. Ray was most of Graham’s offense in the first half scoring 10 of the G-Men’s 12 points over the first two quarters. He finished with a team-high 11 points.

“Markelle was only one confident to shoot and got to the basket,” Baker said. “We were timid, but this will be a good learning experience. I’m still positive about the future.”