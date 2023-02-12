BLACKSBURG, Va. — For the second straight game, the Virginia Tech women's basketball team took on a ranked foe.

And for the second straight game, the Hokies seized control in the first quarter.

The 11th-ranked Hokies made a school-record eight 3-pointers in the first quarter and went on to beat No. 19 Florida State 84-70 on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum.

"I was the 3-point shooting coach in the first quarter," Tech coach Kenny Brooks cracked.

The Hokies (20-4, 10-4 ACC) have won seven of their last eight games, including the past four. They led from the opening basket for the second straight game.

"It's coming together," Brooks said. "Kids are really understanding what their roles are.

"We have so many different weapons and we don't just have to rely on one area.

"We're playing our best basketball at the right time."

In last week's win at No. 22 North Carolina State, the Hokies scored the first eight points of the game and led the rest of the way. Tech point guard Georgia Amoore said after that game that the Hokies wanted to "jump on their throats from the get-go.”

On Sunday, Tech scored the first six points of the game and led the rest of the way.

The Hokies led 34-11 at the end of the first quarter. The 34 points were the most Tech has ever scored in any quarter of an ACC game.

"Being the aggressor," Amoore said. "Our first six points were back-to-back 3s — I'm pretty sure in transition. So just taking our opportunities when they come and not taking a second to figure out what their tactics are.

"It doesn't take any skill to be more aggressive. … It's just changing your mindset. It takes literally nothing but more effort."

FSU (20-7, 9-5) was worried about containing center Elizabeth Kitley in the paint. So the Hokies attacked the visitors from the perimeter in the first quarter instead.

Tech was 8 of 11 from 3-point range in the first quarter. The eight 3-pointers were the most Tech has ever made in any quarter.

"We had a heavy emphasis with taking away their inside presence with Liz Kitley, but we obviously know they're really dangerous 3-point shooters," Seminoles coach Brooke Wyckoff said.

"That first quarter, that was the game right there."

Amoore scored 25 points, including the 1,000th point of her career. The junior was 6 of 11 from 3-point range, tying her career high for 3-point baskets. She also dished out nine assists.

"The way she was shooting the ball in shootaround, I was like, 'Man, she might go for 30 today,’ because it looked great coming off of her hand," Brooks said.

The Hokies, who are tied for third place with Louisville, will host ACC front-runner Duke on Thursday. Ninth-ranked Duke is the only team that has beaten Tech in the past eight games.