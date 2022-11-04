Fast start lifts Lebanon into 1D playoffs

LEBANON, Va. – Most thought the Region 1D football playoffs started next weekend. However, there was an unofficial play-in game at Harry Stuart Field on Friday night. Lebanon punched their ticket to the playoffs, winning a 34-24 thriller over Rural Retreat.

“This is a big win, I’m proud of them,” Lebanon coach Darrell Taylor said. “We mixed up our game, we wanted to run and pass, and it worked. We got some things accomplished.”

Scoring three touchdowns, after trailing 20-3 at the break, the Indians were able to get back into the game. The Rural Retreat defense forced a Pioneer punt with just over seven minutes remaining in the contest. The opportunity to drive and take the lead was thwarted when Thai Tatum picked off an Indian pass and returned it to the RR 21.

“The first time they ran it, I thought it was a quick hit, and I jumped it too hard,” Tatum said. “The second time, I just missed it. The third time, I was like, this has got to happen. I didn’t even realize I caught it at first, I just stuck my hands out, and it landed.”

The outcome was still in doubt. After the turnover and a Lebanon penalty, running back Grayson Olson had a big 20-yard pickup around the right end for a 1st-and-goal from the RR 6. A couple of runs by Olson moved it to the two.

Quarterback Mike Reece then threw an incomplete pass in the end zone. After a Lebanon timeout, on 4th-and-goal from the two, Reece powered his way up the middle to make it a two-score game with the Pioneers up 34-24 with 3:26 to play.

“Mike gets excited and emotional,” commented Taylor. “I said, when you run your quarterback, you’re playing 11 on 11 instead of 10 on 11. I told him to channel his energy and emotions, do the quarterback power, and score. Mike lowered his shoulder and did what we asked him to do,”

After the touchdown, Rural Retreat (4-5) kept battling. They moved down the field to inside the Lebanon 30. But a sack and penalty resulted in the Indians turning the ball over on downs with just over a minute remaining, and the Pioneers ran out the clock.

“We felt like we could run the football on Lebanon and throw it a little bit,” RR coach Jamey Hughes said. “I thought we did a nice job of mixing things up. Lebanon just made a few more plays than we did.

“Penalties killed us, that block in the back on the last drive, I don’t think it was, but I’m not the referee. That could have made things interesting if we punched that one in. We just have to tip our hats to Lebanon, they made some plays, and we just came up short.”

Senior Gatlin Hight was the workhorse for the Indians, rushing for 163 yards on 29 attempts with two touchdowns.

Reece was 13-of-21 passing for 144 yards, with two touchdowns for the Pioneers. Reece rushed for two TDs. Olson totaled 101 yards rushing on eight carries for Lebanon (6-4).

The Pioneers will play in the Region 1D playoffs next week at a site and opponent to be determined. The loss ended the season for Rural Retreat.

Rural Retreat 3 0 14 7—24

Lebanon 13 7 7 7—34

Scoring Summary

LEB—Crabtree 68 fumble return (Dillon kick)

RR—FG Crockett 30

LEB—Hertig 49 pass from Reece (kick blocked)

LEB—Reece 4 run (Dillon kick)

RR—Hight 3 run (Crockett kick)

LEB—Taylor 11 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

RR—Hagerman 8 run (Crockett kick)

RR—Hight 1 run (Crockett kick)

LEB—Reece 2 run (Dillon kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: RR 25, LEB 13; Rushes-Yards: RR 48-200, LEB 25-119; Passing Yards: RR 180, LEB 144; Comp-Att-Int: RR 12-21-1, LEB 13-21-0; Fumbles-Lost: RR 1-1, LEB 1-1; Penalties-Yards: RR 6-65, LEB 14-105; Punts-Average: RR 2-27, LEB 4-32.5.