The Dallas Cowboys are simultaneously people’s favorite and most hated NFL team, a new research survey reveals.

The survey, which had participation from over 3,200 people across the country, comes from the Siena College Research Institute and St. Bonaventure University’s Jandoli School of Communication.

Topping the chart for favorite NFL team is the Dallas Cowboys at 9%. The Chicago Bears came in second at 5%, followed by the Green Bay Packers at 4%. The survey showed 18% of people said they didn’t have a favorite team.

Out of those who said they love the Cowboys, 15% were people from the south. The West made up 6% of those who said they love the team from North Texas. Responders from the Northeast and Midwest each tallied 4%.

While the Cowboys received a lot of love, they also ranked at the top of the haters’ list, with 13% saying they did not like “America’s Team.” The Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots were next at 5% each. But 38% of survey participants said they didn’t have a most-hated team.

A lot of the Cowboys hate came from people in the south, making up 16% of the survey. The Northeast was right behind at 13%, followed by the West at 11% and Midwest at 9%.

“Although about a third of Americans are both concerned about football being too violent and too dangerous for kids to play, and that professional football players are being exploited for our enjoyment, majorities of all Americans disagree,” said Don Levy, Siena College Research Institute Director. “Football is a sport that most people say they love to watch with family and friends and not only does it thrill them, but it teaches important life lessons as they enjoy the excitement.”

Why Dallas Cowboys have love/hate relationship with fans

It’s not hard to see why Cowboys fans have a love/hate relationship with the team.

After going 12-5 in the 2022-2023 regular season, the Cowboys went on to win their first playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before losing in the next round to the San Francisco 49ers.

“America’s Team” hasn’t made the NFC conference championship in 27 years. The last conference championship the Cowboys played in was on Jan. 16, 1996, a game they would win and advance on to the Super Bowl, where they would beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17.