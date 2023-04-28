COEBURN, Va. – There were two big reasons why Terri Anne Hill Funk decided to return to coaching last season with the Eastside Spartans girls basketball team.

It was all about family and community.

“I was not looking for this job when it became available,” Funk said. “I actually called a couple people and tried to get them to take it.”

After a few days, Funk experienced a change of heart.

“I prayed about it and then found complete peace in applying,’’ Funk said. “My kids were old enough to be involved with the program, and I had the support of the athletes, faculty and community here.”

With 12-year-old Zeke filming each game and 10-year-old Zoey serving as the water girl, the Spartans (24-6) crafted a glorious run that culminated in a 70-65 loss to Rappahannock County at the VHSL Class 1 state championship game in Richmond.

“The entire season was a blessing,” said Funk, the Bristol Herald Courier coach of the year.

This Disney-like drama began with a challenge. Consider the opening scrimmage at Class 1 power Honaker.

“We lost by 32 points,” Funk said. “I wanted the girls to perform at their best, but I was wondering if I made the right decision.”

That’s when the competitive side of Funk took over.

“I told the girls right after that Honaker game that I would still pick them over any team in the state and that I would tell them the same thing when we reached the state championship,” Funk said.

After defeating Marion to open the regular season, Eastside faced Honaker in a rematch during a tournament at Virginia High.

“And we only lost by 10 that night,” Funk said. “We grew so much from those first few games, and the season just went from there.”

The Funk approach centers around the fundamentals on offense and aggression on defense.

The Spartans allowed just 41 points, and that includes three losses against talent-stacked squads in a Cherokee, North Carolina tournament.

Funk credits first-year assistant coach and former Twin Springs basketball star Mark Dockery for the cohesion of her squad.

“Coach Dockery is the hidden key to our team,” Funk said. “He coaches the offense and keeps the players loose while I handle the defense.

“When we were searching for an assistant, we only had like a one-week time frame and I actually asked for Katie Jo Dockery, who is Mark’s wife. The Lord blessed our program with Mark and he did an amazing job.”

Funk said her squad transformed following that North Carolina tournament.

“We got drilled in all three of our losses there, but we became a family after that and were able to put together a long winning streak,” Funk said.

The queen of that family, Reagan McCoy, was also picked as the Eastside homecoming queen.

As the lone senior on the squad, McCoy supplied rebounding, interior defense and leadership.

According to McCoy, Funk set a positive tone from the first meeting in her office.

“Coach Funk said she wanted to make my senior year as good as possible, and it turned out pretty daggone good,” McCoy said. “Coach is lovable, caring and compassionate, and I’m glad she came into my life.”

Over time, McCoy learned about the athletic exploits of her new mentor. Funk was a five-sport standout at the now-defunct St. Paul High, earning all-state honors in basketball and softball along with winning a state title in the discus. She did all that while making the honor roll.

Funk later helped guide the softball and basketball teams at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to national tournaments.

“My dad used to play softball with Coach Funk, so I heard some amazing stories,” said McCoy, who balances three sports. “Her athletic accomplishments are pretty incredible, and that background has helped her in coaching where she’s very competitive.”

McCoy summed up impact of Funk in two words.

“Role model,” McCoy said.

That title weighs heavily on the 38-year-old Funk, who was the final girls basketball coach at St. Paul and the first girls basketball coach at Eastside when consolidation occurred in Wise County.

“I knew there was some talent when I took over this program and it’s my responsibility to get the most out of each player,” Funk said. “You can’t always reach that goal by being nice. Sometimes you have to scream and make corrections, and that’s how you get better.”

With four returning starters along with junior sensation Azzy Hammons, the spotlight will be bright for Funk and the Spartans again next winter.

With her special water girl and film man by her side, it's a tall task that Funk embraces.

“The Lord opened this door for me and I’m just blessed and thankful to be here,” Funk said. “Some coaches might be smarter, but no one will outwork me.”