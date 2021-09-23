FALL
The afternoon routine began several weeks ago for interim Tennessee High Vikings head football coach Matt Chandler.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Beth Ann Beard was an avid NASCAR fan who made annual pilgrimages to Bristol Motor Speedway.
Catherine Elliott gave up politics for pots, pans and plates. Now, she has a “Real Good Restaurant” serving crab cakes and hushpuppies — about 400 miles from the sea.
A woman crossing the highway in front of Bristol Motor Speedway was struck by a vehicle and died on Saturday, authorities said.
Southwest Virginia will likely lose a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates if the proposed statewide redistricting plans released Monday are approved.
30 Richmond employees are on unpaid leave for not complying with vaccine mandate; 360 applied for exemption
About 10% of Richmond city employees will not be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine after applying for an exemption to the city’s shot mandate.
ABINGDON, Va. — Terri McCroskey never set out to be a trailblazer.
US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants; the search for Gabby Petito's boyfriend; Emmys recap
U.S. flying Haitian migrants camped in Texas back to homeland; search ongoing for Gabby Petito's boyfriend; Emmys' big winners. Get caught up this Monday morning.
Both Tennessee High and David Crockett are mourning the losses of beloved individuals who died last Sunday. They will meet tonight for a football game in Jonesborough with hopes to giving both communities reason to smile.