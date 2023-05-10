It’s official.

The Abingdon Falcons are once again kings of the Mountain 7 District.

Freshman Aidan Woods tallied three RBIs as AHS clinched the Mountain 7’s regular-season baseball championship on Wednesday with a 9-3 road win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.

Abingdon has now won 71 straight games against schools that are in the Mountain 7 District.

Elijah Parks added two RBIs for Abingdon (15-4, 11-0), while Daniel Fellhauer went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in a run. Jett Humphreys struck out eight in six innings to get the win on the mound.

A five-run fifth inning put the Falcons in control.

Brandon Beavers tripled and scored two runs for Ridgeview. Beavers, Blake Baker and Cannon Hill had Ridgeview’s three hits.

Honaker 5, Eastside 4

The Tigers scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning with Trevor Lester driving in the go-ahead run in a come-from-behind win over the Eastside Spartans.

Lester had two RBIs and Nick Ball finished with two hits for Honaker. Connor Musick pitched two scoreless innings of relief to notch the win.

Tanner Perry had two hits and Jeremy Sexton drove in two runs to lead Eastside.

Pulaski County 15, George Wythe 5

Nick Golden went 4-for-4, including a double, leading the Cougars to a non-conference road win over the Maroons.

Zach Dalton, Gabe Huff and Cole Alberts all have triples for Pulaski County, which scored 10 first inning runs.

D.J. Pulliam and Luke Jollay had doubles for George Wythe (7-8).

LATE TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Patrick Henry 13, Holston 3: Alex Brown went 4-for-4 with four RBIs to lead Patrick Henry’s 16-hit attack as the Rebels rolled past Holston for a Hogoheegee District victory.

Carter Lester continued his strong surge at the plate as well by going 2-for-3, scoring twice and driving in two runs.

Dustin Bott, Noah Tweed and Caleb Casey scored Holston’s runs. The Cavaliers committed five errors.

SOFTBALL

Gate City 6, Union 0: Ada Gillenwater homered, drove in four runs and also struck out seven batters in pitching three hitless innings as Gate City overpowered Union for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Kady Davidson added two hits for the Blue Devils, who beat a Mountain 7 District opponent by a 6-0 count for the second consecutive day. KK Baker pitched a two-hit shutout in Monday’s 6-0 rocking of Ridgeview.

Twin Valley 14, Hurley 0: Ashleigh Davis struck out nine in pitching a shutout as Twin Valley vanquished Hurley for a Black Diamond District victory.

Leya Vanover and Rayne Hawthorne had two hits apiece for the Panthers with Hawthorne driving in four runs. Haley Motes scored thrice in the triumph.

Tazewell 6-4, Honaker 0-2: Tazewell swept a non-district doubleheader from Tazewell as Carly Compton and Hannah Hayes once again played starring roles.

Compton pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a 6-0 triumph in the first game. Compton and Hayes homered in the win with Hayes, Maddie Gillespie and Haley Reynolds each rapping out two hits.

Riley Lowe was the winning pitcher in the nightcap with Maddie Gillespie (two hits) and Macie Alford (two RBIs) leading the way at the plate in a 4-2 win.

BOYS SOCCER

Virginia High 3, Graham 2: Patrick Poku scored two goals and Prince Poku also found the back of the net as Virginia High remained atop the Southwest District.

Jackson Trent and Gamble Stevens dished out assists for the Bearcats.

Graham got its goals from Dennis Thomas and Blake Graham.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wise Central 1, John Battle 0: Olivia Webb scored on an assist from Geanette Boggs for Wise County Central’s only score as the Warriors blanked John Battle.

Rhiannon Barton was in goal for the shutout as Central beat a Washington County foe for the second straight night. The Warriors earned a 3-0 win over Abingdon on Monday as Webb scored three goals.

Union 5, Gate City 1: Emma Hemphill scored twice and also dished out an assist as the Union Bears blitzed Gate City. Isabella Blagg, Elena Martinez and Gracie Gibson also found the back of the net for the victors.