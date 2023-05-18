ABINGDON, Va. – The Mountain 7 District baseball tournament championship game featured a prime-time matchup but a late finish at Falcon Park.

In a battle of Washington County rivals before an overflow crowd, Abingdon and John Battle were tied at 3-3 through four innings at press time.

The game did not start until 9:07 p.m. due to a marathon third place game.

The Washington County showdown featured a battle of polished sophomore left-handed pitchers in Beckett Dotson from Abingdon and Evan Hankins from John Battle.

AHS took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as senior Landon Greer walked and sophomore Daniel Fellhauer followed with a run-scoring triple.

The Trojans grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third inning on a Hankins double and run-scoring groundout from senior Ryan Mix.

Abingdon answered with two runs in the bottom of the third as freshman Aidan Woods plated Jack Ferguson with a double and scored on the same sequence via a throwing error by the catcher.

John Battle tied the score at 3-3 in the fourth inning on a run-scoring single from Porter Gobble.

Versatile junior Jackson Gayle did not play for John Battle.

Abingdon will be the second seed in next week’s Region 3D tournament.

John Battle defeated Abingdon 7-4 in Thursday’s junior varsity title game as gifted freshman left-hander Hayden Reed starred on the mound for Battle. The 6-foot-1 freshman recently made a verbal commitment to play baseball at Virginia Tech.

Union 9, Wise Central 8

The third place game was a rollercoaster with 11 errors, multiple pitching breakdowns and late-game drama.

The Bears (11-13) finally emerged with the victory behind a five-run rally in the top of the seventh inning.

Union collected seven hits against two Central pitchers. Powerful freshman Keith Chandler reached on two singles and sophomore Sam Whitman drove in three runs.

Sophomore Cole Chandler began the seventh inning rally for Union with a triple, Espn Evans supplied a run-scoring groundout and Braxton Bunch delivered a run-scoring double

Following a series of walks and errors, Cole Chandler gave the Bears the 9-8 lead on a base-loaded walk.

Keith Chandler recorded five strikeouts and allowed just three hits before leaving the mound in the fourth inning with an arm injury.

Senior Ashton Bolling led Wise Central with a three-run homer, while senior Casey Dotson collected a two-run single and freshman Grey Kennedy added two singles. The Warriors (14-8) finished with six hits.