ABINGDON, Va. — A local health care provider is answering the call to establish a faith-based practice in Abingdon that will serve Washington County and neighboring rural communities where resources for the underserved are often limited.

After winning the second place category for new businesses in the 2023 Washington County Business Challenge, the doors to Jennifer Lowe’s new practice, Bluestone Hearing & Tinnitus Care, will open May 1 in the Brooksfield Square on West Main Street in town, where she’s taking a different approach to hearing health care.

Lowe is operating her own audiology practice, grounded in the Christian beliefs of serving others.

According to the World Economic Forum, successful businesses today require a higher sense of purpose, concentrating less on profits and more on connecting with the community around it.

“Even our name is faith-based,” she said, quoting a Bible scripture in Exodus that refers to the sapphire blue stone under God’s feet when He gave the tablets of commandments to Moses on Mount Sinai.

Lowe will serve patients Monday through Thursday at her Abingdon practice, reserving Friday to travel to Southwest Virginia counties to educate people on the importance of hearing health care and to improve the lives of people with hearing loss living in these rural areas.

She hopes people will listen up when it comes to the broad and profound impacts of hearing loss.

“I wish I could give a hearing aid to everyone in need. It’s that important to me,” said Lowe. “There’s major research coming out that’s telling us that hearing loss is linked to cognitive decline. We actually hear with our brains.”

Research indicates that hearing loss increases the risks of depression, social isolation, cognitive decline, and dementia, she said.

“I want to educate both residents and medical providers about the importance of hearing health care, which has traditionally been put on the back burner. Deafness has always been looked upon negatively,” she said.

“You’d be shocked to see how many general practitioners will refer their patients for eye exams, but not hearing exams.”

Over-the-counter

A recent audiology graduate, Lowe also is embracing a new landscape in hearing health care, making it possible for more people to benefit from recent changes in the hearing aid industry.

Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration paved the way for consumers to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids for the first time, making the hearing aids more accessible to people at more affordable costs — as much as one third the cost of prescription hearing aids.

The new law allows consumers to walk into a big box or drug store or go online to purchase hearing aids with no prescriptions required. The over-the-counter hearing aids are designed for people with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Lowe will carry the over-the-counter hearing aids at her practice and professionally service the devices.

She will bundle her services for the over-the-counter hearing aids with more professional hearing aids, offering all levels of hearing aids from the lowest to the higher ends.

“We want to offer a price point that is affordable for more people. We have researched and identified supplies where we get more competitive pricing which helps keep our overhead low.”

The Abingdon audiologist is uncertain how the new law will affect audiology as a whole in the next few years. “Without professional fitting and counseling, the outcome generally is not good.”

According to her, as many as 30 million people in the United States deal with hearing loss. “Eighty percent of all hearing losses fit into the mild and moderate stages. That means eighty percent of the people could perform very well with over-the-counter hearing aids.”

But, one size doesn’t necessarily fit all.

The Abingdon audiologist fears that a lack of professional services will cause many of the over-the-counter devices to wind up in the dresser drawer, offering no benefit to the consumers.

While the lower costs will enable more people to get the hearing aids — especially since Medicare and most insurance policies don’t cover them — the struggles that may follow after purchasing the new device may not be worth the savings, said Lowe.

“Not unless certain things are in place to make the new hearing aids get adopted,” said Lowe, who is devoting part of her new practice to serving the customers who buy the over-the-counter devices.

“All of our research tells us that proper fitting, orientation, and counseling will improve someone’s success with a hearing aid, and that’s especially important with the over-the-counter hearing aids. I will counsel and educate the patient so that they have a better success rate with the product.”

Driven by her love

Lowe’s desire to serve the community is being driven by her love for the Appalachian region where she has a “heart for the people.”

A native of Richlands, Virginia, Lowe is keenly aware of the needs of her homeland and the rural health disparities of the area.

“I feel like I really bonded with the people here. I want to help this area,” said Lowe, who returned to Southwest Virginia in 2011 after teaching high school and college biology in North Carolina.

The teacher, who was living a comfortable life in Winston Salem, North Carolina, isn’t sure what prompted her to reach out for another career.

All she knows is she listened to her heart five years ago and went back to school.

In 2018 at the age of 44, Lowe left the classroom to enroll in audiology studies at East Tennessee State University, the same school where she earned a master’s degree in biology in 1998.

“I wanted a complete career change, and I knew I wanted to end my working years doing something in health career.

“I thought about nursing, physical therapy and pharmacy.”

But, Lowe already had some familiarity with field of audiology, the study of hearing, after teaching several students throughout the years who had hearing loss.

Lowe met the challenge of being a non-traditional student with unwavering determination and faith.

Not only did she leave her full-time job, Lowe and her husband downsized their home, using proceeds from the sale to help launch the practice.

When she graduated with an audiology degree, she wanted to find ways to close the gaps in hearing health care.

“This is a unique region with its own culture. We also have our own set of issues here,” Lowe said. “We also have a higher-than-average national poverty rate, a higher prevalence of chronic diseases, and we’re not always proactive in treating health concerns.

“My mission will be to provide optimal hearing health care to all of Southwest Virginia.”

Bluestone Hearing & Tinnitus Care on is on Facebook.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.