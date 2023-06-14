JUNE 15

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. June 15, 6 p.m., Ron Short and the Possum Playboys and Craig Street Ramblers (Ron Short hails from Southwest Virginia. He leads a band, The Possum Playboys, who feature a style that meanders from old-time touches to fiddle-frenzied Cajun music.). 276-696-3660.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. June 15, 7:30 p.m., Dave Mason, $41.54-$87.50. 423-274-8920.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. June 15, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

JUNE 16

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. June 16-17, 8 p.m., Logan Guntzelman, $20. https://www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/bristol/blue-ridge-comedy-club/7433774/ or 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. June 16, 8:30 p.m., JC Jazz Collective and Marques Puckett & 8 Second Ride. 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. June 16, 10 p.m., Preston Benfield. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. June 16, 8 p.m., Matt Walsh. 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. June 16, 8 p.m., Rebecca Lee Daniels and Chloe Kimes, $20. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

HARRAH’S: Cherokee. June 16, 9 p.m., Colt Ford. 828-497-7777.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. June 16, 9:30 p.m., The Jaystorm Project. 423-461-0071.

JUNE 17

ABINGDON VINEYARDS: Abingdon, 20530 Alvarado Road. June 17, 4 p.m., Josh Bowles, $5. 276-623-1255.

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. June 16-17, 8 p.m., Logan Guntzelman, $20. https://www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/bristol/blue-ridge-comedy-club/7433774/ or 423-765-3320.

BLUE RIDGE MUSIC CENTER: Galax. June 17, 7 p.m., Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper and Crooked Road Ramblers. 276-236-5309.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. June 17, 6 p.m., Tuatha Dea, Lauren Cole Band, and Cash Crop. 276-696-3660.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. June 17, 8 p.m., Vixen, $45-$65. 276-296-1234.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. June 17, 10 p.m., Sam Collie (Vintage country informs Sam Collie’s growing repertoire of honky-tonk and troubadour-styled music.). 423-573-1185.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. June 17, 7 p.m., Tim Nave. 276-469-1069.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. June 17, 8 p.m., Jordan Allen & The Bellwethers. 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. June 17, 8 p.m., Webb Wilder, $30 (On the road for 40 years, Webb Wilder’s carved a following based upon his own slice of rockabilly and purely Americana stance of style.). www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. June 17, 8 p.m., The Gypsy Moon Coalition. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. June 17, 7:30 p.m., Nightrain: Tribute to Guns N’ Roses, $25.04-$58.50. 423-274-8920.

SALEM CIVIC CENTER: Salem. June 17, 7 p.m., We the Kingdom, $25.50-$71.50. 540-375-3004.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. June 17, 7 p.m., Copper Ridge. 423-844-0400.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. June 17, 9:30 p.m., Jigsaw Jane. 423-461-0071.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. June 17, 6 p.m., Pink Beds. 276-477-1953.

JUNE 18

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 21

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. June 21, 7 p.m., Well Dogs. 423-573-1185.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. June 21, 8 p.m., Poetry Hoot, free. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

JUNE 22

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. June 22, 6 p.m., Alpine Motel. 276-696-3660.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. June 22, 7 p.m., T Minus Glory. 423-573-3382.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. June 22, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

JUNE 23

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. June 23, 6 p.m., 1927 Concert Series with Boy Named Banjo, $100. 423-573-1927.

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. June 23-24, 8 p.m., Andrew Mayer, $20. https://www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/bristol/blue-ridge-comedy-club/7433774/ or 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. June 23, 6 p.m., The Great Big Hug and Mississippi East. 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. June 23, 10 p.m., Kris Rowdy & The Hellbillys. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. June 23, 7 p.m., Drew Dodson. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. June 23, 8 p.m., Drew Shinhearts. 276-285-2160.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. June 23, 8 p.m., Syren. 423-573-3382.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. June 23, 8 p.m., Ben Weimer. 386-956-9501.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. June 23, 7 p.m., Rehab, Scotty Austin, Framing the Red, and Citizen Kane. 423-844-0400.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

THOMPSON-BOLING ARENA: Knoxville. June 23, 7 p.m., Hank Williams Jr. 865-974-0953.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. June 23, 9:30 p.m., Kayla McKinney. 423-461-0071.

JUNE 24

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. June 24, 2 p.m., Monthly Bluegrass Jam. 423-573-1927.

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. June 23-24, 8 p.m., Andrew Mayer, $20. https://www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/bristol/blue-ridge-comedy-club/7433774/ or 423-765-3320.

BLUE RIDGE MUSIC CENTER: Galax. June 24, 7 p.m., Amythyst Kiah and Foreign Landers. 276-236-5309.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. June 24, 6 p.m., Kayla McKinney and Carolina Reign. 276-696-3660.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. June 24, 8 p.m., Robert Randolph, $39.50-$49.50. 276-296-1234.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. June 24, 10 p.m., Wyndrider and Season of the Witch. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. June 24, 7 p.m., Benjamin Weimer. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. June 24, 8 p.m., Julia Williams and Willie Melton. 276-285-2160.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. June 24, 7 p.m., Toby Gibson Band. 276-469-1069.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. June 24, 6 p.m., Red Hot Summer Slam with Billy Crawford, The Blues Drivers, Victor Lawson, and Drew Dodson (Blues on the menu, Delta Blues’ Red Hot Summer Slam delivers piping hot dishes as served by guitar wiz Billy Crawford and more.). 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. June 24, 8 p.m., Malcolm Holcombe and Jared Tyler, $25-$30 (Malcolm Holcombe rates among the finest singers and songwriters in the country, his songs a travelogue through stormy times and bareboned survival.). www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

MICHAEL WALTRIP BREWING: Bristol, 221 Moore St. June 24, 8 p.m., Dead Set on Life. 276-821-3020.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. June 24, 8 p.m., No Filter. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. June 24, 8 p.m., Bored Teachers Comedy Tour, $53-$81.50. 423-274-8920.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. June 24, 7 p.m., Cash Crop. 423-844-0400.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 25

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. June 25, 5 p.m., Anthony Childress. 423-573-1185.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. June 25, 8 p.m., Gareth Pearson and Jacob Johnson, $25; June 28, 8 p.m., Michelle Malone and Sarah Peacock, $22. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 28

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. June 28, 7 p.m., Kasey Williams (Formerly based in New York City, Johnson City’s Kasey Williams sings ponderous songs with memorable melodies.). 423-573-1185.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. June 28, 8 p.m., Michelle Malone and Sarah Peacock, $22. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

JUNE 30

MICHAEL WALTRIP BREWING: Bristol, 221 Moore St. June 30, 7 p.m., Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen. 276-821-3020.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. June 30, 9:30 p.m., Dan Herrell & The Troubadours. 423-461-0071.

JULY 1

BLUE RIDGE MUSIC CENTER: Galax. July 1, 7 p.m., Sam Bush Band. 276-236-5309.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. July 1, 8 p.m., Lomelda and Tenci, $20-$25. 828-398-1837.

JULY 2

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. July 2, 7:30 p.m., Ozark Mountain Daredevils, $41.54-$104. 423-274-8920.

SPECTRUM CENTER: Charlotte. July 2, 8 p.m., Alicia Keys. 704-688-9000.

JULY 3

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. July 3, 7:30 p.m., The Smile. 828-259-5736.

JULY 7

HARRAH’S: Cherokee. July 7, 9 p.m., Air Supply. 828-497-7777.

JULY 9

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. July 9, 8 p.m., Glam Slam Metal Tour, Part II with Enuff Z’Nuff, The Quireboys, and Bad Marriage, $29.50-$39.50. 276-296-1234.

JULY 13

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. July 13, 7 p.m., Farm and Fun Time with Rodney Crowell, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, and Bill and the Belles, $41.54-$93. 423-274-8920.

JULY 14

NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Greeneville. July 14, 7:30 p.m., Dugger Band, $15-$50. 423-638-1679.

QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. July 14, 8 p.m., Big Son. 276-644-9464.

JULY 16

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. July 16, 8 p.m., Stryper, $62.50-$79.50. 276-296-1234.